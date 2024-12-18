FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024: Big Screens To Watch Real Madrid Vs Pachuca Across Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the excitement builds for Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 clash between and Pachuca that kicks off at 8pm at Lusail on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, several venues will be live screening the match at in and around Doha.



Some of the places that will be screening the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 match live are:

Barahat Msheireb is getting ready to screen the match tonight. It is also gearing up to broadcast the matches of Gulf Cup 2024 from December 21 to January 1.

Situated near the Lusail Stadium, Lusail Boulevard will also provide a thrilling experience by telecasting the match on its giant screens.

Katara in its national day activities itinerary stated that it will broadcast the match live today.

Another venue that will be live streaming the match among its other Qatar National Day festivities is the Lusail Winter Wonderland at Al Maha Island, which requires a ticket for entrance. Additionally, entrance is free for those born on December 18.

Whether you're a football fan or just want to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, these venues offer the perfect setting to enjoy the big match.

Do you know of more venues screening the matches? Let us know on our social media handles, and we'll update the list to help others catch all the action.