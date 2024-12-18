Modi To Visit Kuwait To Cement Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Indian announced on Wednesday that Prime Narendra Modi will visit Kuwait on December 21-22.

His planned visit was publicized in a statement released by the Indian of External Affairs. It will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

During the visit, Modi will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait and will also interact with the Indian community in Kuwait.

"India and Kuwait share traditionally close and friendly relations which are rooted in history and have been underpinned by economic and strong people to people linkages. India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait," the official statement said.

The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Kuwait. (end)

atk















MENAFN18122024000071011013ID1109007544