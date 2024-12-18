Waterless, Preservative Free & Plastic Free Global Disruption In The $600 Billion Cosmetic Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellixi is excited to announce its official launch as a woman owned disruptor in the beauty industry, offering a groundbreaking line of completely waterless, preservative-free, & plastic-free beauty products. As consumers become more eco-conscious and seek out sustainable beauty solutions, Ellixi is leading the way by redefining luxury beauty with high-performance formulations that deliver results without harming the planet.

is revolutionizing beauty by eliminating water from its formulations, ensuring that each of its 100+ products contains only 5 or fewer potent, active ingredients without dilution. By forgoing water, the brand enhances the efficacy of its products while significantly reducing its environmental footprint. Additionally, by removing the need for preservatives, Ellixi offers purer products that are gentle on the skin yet highly effective.

"We saw a gap in the beauty market for products that truly deliver on sustainability and efficacy," said Lila Bergen, Co-Founder of Ellixi. "Our vision was to create products that not only provide exceptional results but do so in a way that minimizes our impact on the planet and we believe we've achieved that."

Ellixi's product line includes a range of luxurious skincare and body care products, including rich body butters, invigorating cleansers, rejuvenating face serums, and soothing bath salts. Each product is crafted to provide superior hydration, nourishment, and care without the use of water, fillers, or harmful chemicals. The brand's focus on minimalism and high-performance skincare ensures that consumers get the best results with fewer ingredients. Ellixi invites consumers to be part of the waterless beauty revolution , and is positioned to become a leader in the sustainable beauty space.

