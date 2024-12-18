Avelo Airlines Soars Into December Holiday Travel Season As Connecticut's Most Reliable Airline

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance among all operating in Connecticut for first 11 months of 2024 Avelo will fly more than 135,000 Customers in December at HVN and BDL NEW HAVEN, Conn. and HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is Connecticut's most reliable airline heading into the busy December holiday season. Continue Reading



Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's first East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched April 2021 in Los Angeles/Burbank, now flies to 43 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) Year-to-date (January through November) Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance with 84.45% of the airline's flights arriving at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14. The on-time performances rates and rankings are based on all flights operated by the 10 airlines serving Hartford's Bradley International Airport (BDL) and Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).

2024 Year-to-Date On-Time Performance

Among Connecticut Airlines Rank Airline On-Time % Airports Served 1 Avelo Airlines 84.5

% BDL and HVN 2 Sun Country 83.6

% BDL 3 Delta Air Lines 82.9

% BDL 4 United Airlines 81.1

% BDL 5 Spirit Airlines 78.6

% BDL 6 Southwest Airlines 76.1

% BDL 7 American Airlines 76.0

% BDL 8 JetBlue Airlines 74.1

% BDL 9 Breeze Airways 71.0

% BDL and HVN 10 Frontier Airlines 62.4

% BDL Source: Anuvu

Avelo and Breeze, which ranked 1st and 9th respectively in on-time performance, are the only two airlines operating at HVN. Avelo debuted at HVN in November 2021 and Breeze introduced service at HVN earlier this month. Both carriers also operate at BDL, along with American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country and United. Avelo inaugurated service at BDL in November 2024.

Avelo also ranked #1 in on-time performance for the entire U.S. for the first 11 months of 2024. Avelo's 85.2% on-time arrival rate outperformed all other U.S carriers.

Both the Connecticut and national on-time performance results and rankings are provided by Anuvu, a leading third-party aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir .

Holiday Travel Momentum

Avelo expects to fly 135,000 Customers at HVN and BDL this month. December will be the airline's busiest December - and busiest month ever - since taking flight in Connecticut three years ago. During the peak holiday travel period (December 20 through January 5), Avelo expects to carry nearly 90,000 Customers.



Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy

said, "As we enter the busy December holiday season, Avelo is distinguishing itself as Connecticut's most reliable airline. This holiday, Connecticut travelers can count on Avelo to get them where they want to go more reliably than any other airline operating in the state. Whether you are visiting friends and family or heading to one of our many tropical destinations, you can depend on Avelo to get you there on time. With 135,000 Connecticut travelers choosing Avelo this holiday, it's clear why we are Connecticut's Airline."

Connecticut's Airline of Choice

HVN and BDL are Avelo's largest shared base of operation. The airline currently serves 39 routes from the state (31 from HVN and eight from BDL). That's more nonstop destinations and routes than any other airline operating in Connecticut. Avelo employs more than 300 Crewmembers in the state and indirectly contributes to hundreds of additional jobs at these airports and in the greater New Haven and Hartford communities.



Since taking flight in Connecticut three years ago, Avelo has flown more than 2.8 million Customers on over 20,000 flights.

In January, Avelo will position a seventh Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft at HVN. In all, eight aircraft will be dedicated exclusively to serving HVN flights, including one 737 positioned at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). Avelo has two 737s based at BDL. In all, 10 Avelo aircraft are based in Connecticut – half of the airline's 20-aircraft fleet.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 6 million Customers on over 46,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 54 cities spanning 24 states and Puerto Rico, as well as three international destinations: Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Most Avelo routes have at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo offers an abundance of advanced seating options. One third of its aircraft seats (Avelo Premium and Premium Economy) offer extra leg room - ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches of pitch. These seats offer a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space.

Customers can also purchase window and aisle seats in advance of their flight.

In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 20 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 54 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica, Mexico

and the Dominican Republic, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL). Avelo will open its seventh and eighth bases at Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Coastal North Carolina's Wilmington International Airport (ILM) in spring 2025. For more information visit AveloAir

or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir/Newsroom .

