Freerent ATL Voting Begins December 18 To Help Atlanta Families With Rental Relief In 2025

Roots resident Letrice Lewis is on a pathway to stability

Dominique Wilkins And Wife Jedidia Fundraise to Address Insecurity And Pave Pathway to Financial Stability

- Dominique WilkinsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FreeRent is on a mission to provide rental assistance and wraparound services that offer families a pathway to financial stability. With fundraising support of NBA Legend and former Atlanta Hawk Dominique Wilkins and his wife Jedidia, its flagship program, FreeRent ATL aims to close the gap on housing insecurity for up to 25 Atlanta families in 2025.Applications for the 2025 FreeRent ATL funds closed November 24, with an overwhelming 2,500 people who applied for support. Now, as FreeRent ATL enters its second year, it will provide rental relief and wraparound services to help families get back on their financial feet.During this season of giving, the public can visit freerent to learn about the compelling stories of 12 of these finalist families, vote on them and donate.Voting runs from December 18, 2024 - January 1, 2025, at freerent. The first vote is free and each additional vote can be made with a $1 donation. Every $5 donation not only supports a family in need, but also enters donors into a giveaway for the chance to win a customized cleat signed by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Matthew Judon and a basketball signed by Dominique Wilkins.“FreeRent ATL has proven that by providing rental assistance and support services we can give families a hand up and a chance to get stabilized and learn to start building wealth that will give them a cushion in the future,” said Dominique Wilkins.FreeRent is the non-profit affiliate of the Roots Investment Community, The first real estate portfolio that creates wealth for both its investors and its residents and redefining renting by enabling residents to build wealth while they rent with Roots. Roots' founders and investors were inspired to act after recognizing that the average renting family has less than $650 in savings and that Atlanta renters spend over 42% of their income on rent. Through FreeRent, they want to ensure that more hardworking families stay housed. And with FreeRent ATL, they help keep families housed by providing a hand-up that meets their current needs, builds financial stability, and empowers their future.Since its founding, FreeRent has envisioned communities where hardworking people are given a pathway to long-term success and the power to create generational wealth. To date, freerent has helped 55 families and provided over $300k in rental assistance to Atlanta families in need.About FreeRentFreeRent is a non-profit dedicated to helping hardworking, renting families stay housed and build a pathway to financial stability. As part of this mission, they launched FreeRent ATL in 2023, to not only keep families in their homes but also to play a crucial role in raising awareness about the widening wealth gap and offering support. FreeRent ATL imagines a city-and in the future, cities -where everyone has more than just their basic housing needs met and the opportunity to build wealth while they rent.About Roots Investment CommunityRoots is an Atlanta-based real estate impact investment company dedicated to providing opportunities for residents to build wealth while they rent. Through innovative programs and initiatives, Roots aims to bridge the wealth gap by providing an investment pathway for its residents. Its“Live in it Like You Own it®” proprietary program is a partnership with its residents to take care of their properties in exchange for rebates and bonuses. Roots is a commercially motivated and community inspired® fund with target returns of 12-15%. Since inception in July 2021, Roots investors have seen an average annual return of 16%+. Recognized as a 2024 Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Roots has homed more than 700 residents and aims to grow real estate investment opportunities for one million renting families by 2028.

