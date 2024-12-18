Rectangle Health Partners With LOYALLT To Offer Custom In-House Dental Membership Plans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Practice Management Bridge® Users can now access LOYALLT's Comprehensive Membership Solutions to provide affordable, predictable care and drive revenue growth

VALHALLA, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health, a leading provider of healthcare solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with LOYALLT , a pioneer in membership solutions. This collaboration empowers dental practices using Rectangle Health's Practice Management Bridge® to offer customized in-house membership plans, providing patients with affordable, predictable care.

By leveraging LOYALLT's platform, dental practices can create, price, and manage flexible membership programs tailored to their specific needs and patient base. These plans reduce reliance on insurance companies, foster direct relationships with patients, and drive revenue growth.

"Our partnership with LOYALLT provides dental practices with tools to improve their financial stability and offer patient-friendly payment options that drive practice growth," said Scott LoPresti Chief Business Officer at Rectangle Health.

Key benefits of the partnership include:



Enhanced patient retention: Affordable membership options to attract and retain patients, especially those without insurance or with high deductibles.

Increased practice revenue: Predictable income streams and higher treatment acceptance rates contribute to revenue growth.

Reduced administrative burden:

Simplified billing and streamlined enrollment processes minimize administrative overhead. Personalized patient care:

Customized plans enable practices to deliver care that aligns with patients' individual needs and preferences.

"We're excited to collaborate with Rectangle Health to bring our membership platform to a wider audience and help practices deliver affordable, high-quality care," said Tracy Bourandas, Chief Executive Officer for LOYALLT. "Our platform gives providers the autonomy to create membership programs that work best for their practice, allowing them to offer affordable, high-quality care directly to their patients."

To learn more about the Rectangle Health and LOYALLT partnership and how dental practices can benefit from customizable membership plans, please visit .

About Rectangle Health:

A leader in innovative healthcare technology for over 30 years, Rectangle Health is a trusted partner to more than 36,000 healthcare providers. The company's comprehensive platform, Practice Management Bridge, streamlines daily business operations including communications and engagement, payments and reimbursements, and office compliance. Single provider offices and enterprise healthcare organizations rely on Rectangle Health's easy-to-use and scalable software to deliver a measurable increase in productivity and profitability, while improving patient experience.

