Algorithmic Trading Global Market Report 2024: A Comprehensive Review And Future Projections

Algorithmic Trading Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Emerging Trends and Rapid Growth: How Fast is the Algorithmic Trading Market Expanding?

The algorithmic trading market has grown rapidly in recent years , crossing important milestones along the way. For instance, the market size climbed from $18.22 billion in 2023 to an estimated $20.52 billion in 2024, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.6% during the historic period. This notable acceleration resulted from several factors including emerging market growth, increasing demand for quick, reliable, and effective order execution, growth in digitalization, growing government regulations, and a surge in demand for computing devices such as personal computers and laptops.

A quick peak into the crystal ball: What does the future hold for algorithmic trading?

The algorithmic trading market is anticipated to witness an accelerated growth trajectory in the upcoming years. The market, as per projections, will likely swell to a whopping $33.87 billion by 2028, marked by a CAGR of 13.3%. The leap in the forecast period can be largely attributed to government support, global population growth and urbanization, an increase in internet penetration and wider adoption of algorithmic trading in the financial institutions. Further adding to these are some major trends identified in the forecast period such as the use of artificial intelligence AI to utilize data from digital channels, collaborations and acquisitions aimed at strengthening financial capabilities, a focus on emerging technologies, and developing technically advanced solutions to enable stronger market positioning.

So what's driving the market? Why is the algorithmic trading market experiencing this surge?

One of the key propellers for the growing algorithmic trading market is the increasing internet penetration. As the internet spreads its wings far and wide, consumers get access to online platforms for gaining knowledge and insight into online trading. But there's more to the story. Online trading is heavily reliant on the internet and thus, growth in internet penetration directly underpins the growth of the market. For instance, DataReportal, a Singapore-based online reference library, suggests that about 5.16 billion people worldwide used the internet in early 2023, corresponding to 64.4% of the world's total population. Correspondingly, a July 2022 data by Livemint, an Indian financial daily, reveals that India had about 692 million active internet users, distributed nearly evenly between urban and rural India. Furthermore, the report projects that India will have around 900 million internet users by 2025. These numbers and the rising internet penetration more broadly, are poised to drive the algorithmic trading market to new heights.

Key Inhabitants of the Market: Who's spearheading growth in the algorithmic trading market?

The algorithmic trading market catalog hosts an array of key players such as Virtu Financial Inc, IG Group Holdings Plc, FXCM Group, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Trade Station, Software AG, Wyden Algo Trader AG, Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd, MetaQuotes Software Corp, 63 Moons Technologies Limited, iRage Capital, AlphaGrep, Kivi Capital, and Mansukh Securities, among others. These industry giants have been instrumental in steering market growth, expanding their footprint in the industry and introducing new, cutting-edge solutions.

Emerging bright on the horizon: What could be the next big thing in algorithmic trading?

Product innovation is emerging to be a key trend gaining traction in the algorithmic trading market. Major players are investing their resources in developing innovative products to fortify their position in the market. An instance of this was in July 2021 when Rain Technologies, Inc., a Canada-based technology company, launched RAIN TRADER, a web-based platform that offers automated trading and algorithmic trading models. This innovation presents individuals with the opportunity to delve into fully automated algorithmic trading without any hassle.

The Many Facets of the Market: How is the algorithmic trading market fragmented?

The algorithmic trading market covered in this report is classified based on:

1 Type: Foreign Exchange FOREX, Stock Markets, Exchange-Traded Fund ETF, Bonds, Other Types

2 Component: Solution, Services

3 Function: Programming, Debugging, Data Extraction, Back-Testing And Optimization, Risk Management

4 Type Of Traders: Institutional Investors, Retail Investor, Long-Term Trading, Short-Term Traders

The Global Theater of Algorithmic Trading: Where are the largest and fastest-growing regional markets?

In 2023, North America held the largest share in the algorithmic trading market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

