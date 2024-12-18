Arunachal CM Again Warns Officials Against Corrupt Practices For Personal Gains

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Dec 18 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Pema Khandu on Wednesday reiterated his warning to the people, especially employees, who resort to corrupt practices for personal benefits.

Speaking at the passing-out parade ceremony of the 49th batch of Arunachal Pradesh (APP) recruits at the Police Training Centre, Banderdewa, the Chief Minister said that there is a rumour about contractual ANM and GNM nurses being demanded huge sums of money for regularisation of their jobs.

"I have been repeating my warning against from every possible available. I have personally requested Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan to thoroughly investigate the matter and if there is any truth in the rumour, those involved will not be spared," he said.

Khandu said that the state Cabinet has already decided to regularise the jobs (in batches) of contractual nurses working in the health department across the state and expressed surprise that despite knowing it, some are ready to pay to get regularised.

“I am surprised. Why will you pay to get regularised when the government has already decided to regularise your job ?” he questioned.

If the rumour has any truth, Khandu cautioned that strict action would be initiated against the perpetrators.

He called upon the new police recruits to stand tall against any form of corruption once they officially join the department and get posted across the state.

Congratulating Home Minister Mama Natung, DGP Anand Mohan and the Principal of PTC, Khandu expressed satisfaction that the 49th batch of recruits consists of 885 constables, the largest contingent ever to pass out from the training centre.

The 49th batch includes 110 women constables. The new batch of recruits is set to join duty on January 13, 2025.

Khandu informed that earlier this year, 109 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and 42 Recruit Firemen completed their training, bringing the total number of personnel trained in 2024 to an extraordinary 1,081.