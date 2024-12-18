Media reports Netanyahu was in Cairo to sign prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas

(MENAFN) Hebrew recently reported that Prime was in Cairo to sign a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas. The reports indicated that the agreement came after Hamas accepted the presence of Israeli forces in certain regions of the Gaza Strip. Despite these claims, Netanyahu's office swiftly denied any reports about his visit to Cairo.



In addition to the prisoner exchange reports, it was also revealed that Egypt invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Cairo for urgent discussions regarding the current situation. Abbas is expected to attend extensive talks on the developments. Furthermore, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to travel to Cairo, where he will participate in meetings with eight developing countries focused on economic cooperation.

MENAFN18122024000045015687ID1109006800