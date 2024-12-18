Qatar Central Bank Cuts Interest Rates By 30 Basis Points

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central (QCB) announced on Wednesday that it has reduced the bank's deposit rate "QCBDR" by 30 basis points to 4.60 percent, reduced the bank's lending rate "QCBLR" by 30 basis points to 5.10 percent, and reduced the repo rate "Repo Rate" by 30 basis points to 4.85 percent.

In a post on its official account on the X platform, the QCB explained that in accordance with the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee regarding monetary policy tools, Qatar Central Bank (QCB) had evaluated the current monetary policy of the State of Qatar, and decided to reduce the bank's current interest rates related to the deposit interest rate, the lending interest rate, and the repurchase rate, effective from Sunday, December 22.