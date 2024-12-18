Russian FSB Arrests Suspect Involved In Assassination Of Military Officer

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Russian Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday the arrest of an individual involved in the assassination of General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian military's biological and chemical weapons unit.

In a statement, the FSB confirmed the arrest of a 29-year-old Uzbek national, accused of carrying out the attack that resulted in the deaths of Kirillov and his assistant, and pledged to pursue all those who assisted in planning and carrying out the attack.

The attack involved a homemade explosive device placed on an electric bicycle near the Russian official's residence.

The statement added that the arrested individual confessed to receiving instructions from Ukrainian intelligence to execute the operation in exchange for financial compensation and the promise of travel to Europe.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement affirming that the attack was aimed at eliminating Kirillov, and emphasized that everyone who was involved in planning and executing the attack would be held accountable.

On Tuesday, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed the deaths of Kirillov and his assistant following the explosion of a bomb on Ryazan Avenue in Moscow, with Russia directly accusing Ukraine and the West of being behind the operation. (end)

dan













MENAFN18122024000071011013ID1109006599