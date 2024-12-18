Feralla®, A New Active Ingredient For Mollusc Control By ADAMA, Nears EU Approval

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Positive EFSA assessment marks a key step toward EU approval and future launch of Feralla®-based products

ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE 000553), a leading global crop protection company,

announced today that The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has published their conclusion regarding the novel, in-licensed active ingredient Feralla® in the EU. The assessment identified no critical areas of concern, marking a key milestone on the path to regulatory approval of this active substance by the EU Commission.



Feralla®-based molluscicide products will offer real value to farmers, delivering a rapid-stop-feeding effect and improved pellet integrity compared to existing Ferric-Phosphate

molluscicide products. This results in faster mollusc control, within the first three days of application, significantly reducing feeding damage and improving crop yield and quality.

Recent field trials showcased Feralla®'s very strong performance, demonstrating a faster stop-feeding effect with 90% reduction in crop damage within the first three days. Its unique and patented formulation, powered by ADAMA's Desidro® Technology, enhances pest palatability, while its low active ingredient concentration supports farmers achieving their sustainability goals.

"European farmers face growing challenges in pest control due to increasingly stringent regulations, all while striving to deliver high yields of premium quality crops," said Germain Boulay, Head of Global Herbicides and Molluscicides at ADAMA . "We are committed to empowering farmers with solutions like Feralla®. This active ingredient exemplifies our commitment to sustainability, performance and meeting the evolving needs of farmers. We are very excited to bring the first substantial innovation to this market since the last 15 years. We now look forward to the anticipated final approval and the opportunity to improve slug control with the launch of Feralla®-based products."

EU Commission approval is anticipated in 2025, and the first Feralla®-based product, expected to launch in the UK that same year, followed by rollouts in additional European countries.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X at @ADAMAAgri.

