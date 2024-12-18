Kuwait Deputy PM Congratulates Qatari Counterpart, Interior Min. On Nat'l Day
12/18/2024 5:09:49 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a congratulatory cable to Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and State Minister for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalifah bin Hamad Al-Thani, on Qatar's national day.
A statement by the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry mentioned that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf affirmed the depth of the historic relations between the two Gulf nations, wished the Qatari people prosperity and their armed forces further strength under guidance of Qatari Prince Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
As for the Interior Ministry's statement, it relayed Sheikh Fahad's sincere congratulations and his pride in the sturdy relations, wishing Qatar long-lasting stability and development. (end)
