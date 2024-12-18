Soccer Games for Wednesday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Wednesday, December 18, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide. From intense domestic league clashes to international club competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from the Intercontinental Cup , Women's Champions League, Copa Italia, Brasil Ladies Cup, and English League Cup. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.

Intercontinental FIFA Cup

Final





2:00 PM: Real Madrid vs Pachuca – Globo, Sportv, and Youtube/@CazeTV







2:45 PM: Barcelona vs Manchester City – MAX, DAZN, and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball



2:45 PM: St. Polten vs Hammarby – DAZN



5:00 PM: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich – DAZN and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball

5:00 PM: Juventus vs Valerenga – DAZN







2:30 PM: Atalanta vs Cesena – Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL

5:00 PM: Roma vs Sampdoria – Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL







4:00 PM: Sport vs River Plate – Youtube/@canalgoatbr

8:00 PM: Athletico vs Grêmio – Youtube/@canalgoatbr







4:30 PM: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace – Disney+



4:45 PM: Newcastle vs Brentford – ESPN 4 and Disney+

5:00 PM: Southampton vs Liverpool – ESPN and Disney+







5:30 PM: Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano – ESPN 3 and Disney+

5:30 PM: Espanyol vs Valencia – Disney+





5:15 PM: Mirandês vs Sporing Gijón – Disney+





5:00 PM: Monaco vs PSG – Youtube/@CazeTV





5:45 PM: Sporting vs Santa Clara – Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL







5:00 PM: Jogo das Estrelas (All-Star Game) – Sportv

7:00 PM: Craque Doe Gols (Charity Match) – Sportv



UEFA Women's Champions LeagueCopa ItaliaBrasil Ladies CupEnglish League CupLa LigaLa Liga 2Ligue 1Taça de PortugalFriendly MatchesThis comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!Soccer Games for Wednesday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast