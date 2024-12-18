Soccer Games For Wednesday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Wednesday, December 18, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide. From intense domestic league clashes to international club competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Intercontinental FIFA Cup , UEFA Women's Champions League, Copa Italia, Brasil Ladies Cup, and English League Cup. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Intercontinental FIFA Cup
Final
2:00 PM: Real Madrid vs Pachuca – Globo, Sportv, and Youtube/@CazeTV
UEFA Women's Champions League
2:45 PM: Barcelona vs Manchester City – MAX, DAZN, and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
2:45 PM: St. Polten vs Hammarby – DAZN
5:00 PM: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich – DAZN and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
5:00 PM: Juventus vs Valerenga – DAZN
Copa Italia
2:30 PM: Atalanta vs Cesena – Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL
5:00 PM: Roma vs Sampdoria – Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL
Brasil Ladies Cup
4:00 PM: Sport vs River Plate – Youtube/@canalgoatbr
8:00 PM: Athletico vs Grêmio – Youtube/@canalgoatbr
English League Cup
4:30 PM: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace – Disney+
4:45 PM: Newcastle vs Brentford – ESPN 4 and Disney+
5:00 PM: Southampton vs Liverpool – ESPN and Disney+
La Liga
5:30 PM: Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano – ESPN 3 and Disney+
5:30 PM: Espanyol vs Valencia – Disney+
La Liga 2
5:15 PM: Mirandês vs Sporing Gijón – Disney+
Ligue 1
5:00 PM: Monaco vs PSG – Youtube/@CazeTV
Taça de Portugal
5:45 PM: Sporting vs Santa Clara – Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL
Friendly Matches
5:00 PM: Jogo das Estrelas (All-Star Game) – Sportv
7:00 PM: Craque Doe Gols (Charity Match) – Sportv
This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!
