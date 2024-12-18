(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Japan's Telecommunications Carriers Join Forces to Strengthen Disaster Response - Collaboration includes sharing of base station-equipped ships, facilities and other key assets -

TOKYO, Dec 18, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Japan's eight telecommunications companies - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, NTT East, NTT West, NTT DOCOMO and NTT Communications (the NTT Group), KDDI Corporation, SoftBank Corp. and Rakuten Mobile - today announced the launch of a new cooperative framework aimed at ensuring the rapid restoration of communication networks in the event of large-scale disasters. The framework officially started on December 1, 2024.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications' Information and Communications Bureau has recognized the efforts made by the telecommunications carriers during the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake and expects further advancements in cooperation among them in the event of large-scale disasters. In light of this, the eight companies will collaborate to share their assets, utilize ships owned by the NTT Group and KDDI Corporation and strengthen coordination between mobile and fixed-line communication providers.

With the added participation of SoftBank Corp. and Rakuten Mobile to the existing“Connect to Change” project led by the NTT Group and KDDI Corporation, the eight companies will further promote and strengthen inter-operator cooperation.

Details of the cooperative framework

1. Shared use of assets to assist network restoration activities

In the event of a disaster, the framework enables the carriers to jointly use each other's assets, such as business facilities, accommodation, storage sites and refueling stations. By mutually supporting each other, the companies aim to restore communication network connectivity quickly in affected areas.







2. Use of ships owned by the NTT Group and KDDI Corporation

The NTT Group and KDDI Corporation have developed a system using their cable-laying ships to transport relief supplies (such as portable base stations, generators, fuel, mobile phones, water and food supplies) to disaster-affected areas and deploy ship-based base stations. SoftBank Corp. and Rakuten Mobile have now joined this initiative and will be able to set up their base stations on ships owned by the NTT Group and KDDI Corporation. This will further enable the rapid restoration of mobile services to coastal areas in disaster-affected regions.







3. Strengthened collaboration between mobile and fixed-line operators

The mobile and fixed-line operators will enhance their collaboration and share crucial information needed to assess damage and restore networks. This includes identifying issues in fixed-line networks that disrupt networks at critical locations like municipal facilities and hospitals, which in turn will help to prioritize restoration efforts. By speeding up the restoration of mobile base station backhaul links, the companies aim to restore mobile networks in disaster-affected areas at unprecedented speeds.

Moving forward, the eight companies will continue to strengthen cooperation in various areas, including disaster response, to ensure the swift restoration of networks and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

