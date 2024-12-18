France initiates event to promote Franco-Chinese cultural exchanges

(MENAFN) The Chinese Tour in France's Most Beautiful Villages, an event aimed at promoting Franco-Chinese cultural exchanges, was launched on Tuesday in the town of Pernes-les-Fontaines in southern France. The event featured six performances, including the hand-puppet theater play "Notre-Dame de Paris," the dance "Tea Harvesting," and the theater play "Cymbal Offering" by the Dacheng theater. These performances were presented by a group of 20 performers from Fujian Province in southeastern China.



The event captivated nearly 200 spectators, including Mireille, who shared her enjoyment of the "Tea Harvesting" dance, calling it "elegant" and describing how it transported her to another world for an hour. Marina, another attendee, expressed admiration for the "Cymbal Offering" theater play, noting how impressive it was and how different the performances were from anything she had experienced in France before.



This cultural initiative is part of the celebrations for the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism and was co-organized by the China Opera Research Society, Fujian Vocational College of Art, and the Association of France's Most Beautiful Villages. The tour brings a selection of traditional Chinese theater pieces, which have been passed down for centuries in Fujian villages, to towns in France, including Pernes-les-Fontaines, Lourmarin, Gordes, and Avignon. These French locations are known for their breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, making them a fitting backdrop for the Chinese performances.



The initiative provides an opportunity for French audiences to experience the vibrant and ancient traditions of Chinese theater, offering a unique cultural exchange that highlights both the timeless beauty of Fujian’s artistic heritage and the rich cultural diversity of France’s most picturesque villages.

