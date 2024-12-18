Iran negates allegations of drop in exports of crude oil

(MENAFN) The head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Hamid Bovard, has firmly rejected reports circulating on social media that claim a decline in Iran's oil exports. During a televised program late Monday, Bovard called these reports "false and baseless," asserting that Iran’s oil exports remain stable at previous levels. He emphasized that the country is in a strong position regarding crude oil sales and exports, offering reassurance that there is no cause for concern about the current state of Iran's oil trade.



Bovard's comments directly countered recent social media claims suggesting a reduction in Iran's crude oil sales. He stated, "The claims of a decline are simply untrue," underscoring the continued stability of the country’s oil export activities. His remarks came at a time when there has been ongoing speculation regarding the impact of U.S.-led sanctions and other global factors on Iran’s oil industry.



Despite the challenges posed by sanctions, particularly those targeting the energy sector, Iran has reportedly managed to maintain its oil sales through alternative markets, including shipments to Asia, with China being a significant buyer of Iranian crude. This has helped the country sustain its export levels even as it faces international pressure and logistical challenges.



In recent weeks, some unverified reports suggested a slight reduction in Iranian oil shipments, citing logistical bottlenecks and increasing global competition. However, Iranian officials have consistently denied any significant impact on production or exports, reaffirming that the oil industry continues to operate effectively and without major disruptions.

