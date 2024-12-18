MFA Welcomes Resolution On Rights Violations In Russian-Occupied Areas Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the updated "Situation of human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine" by 81 votes in favor.

This is stated in an MFA commentary, Ukrinform reports.

The Ministry expressed gratitude to the international community for supporting the territorial integrity and of Ukraine.



“The clear position of the UN General Assembly and member states in the Organization is an important step towards restoring respect for international law and holding Russia accountable for all crimes committed,” the commentary emphasized.

The Ministry calls on all UN member states to continue exerting pressure on the aggressor state for the sake of restoring justice and lasting peace in Ukraine and the world as a whole. The return to the rule of law and respect for fundamental freedoms will contribute to strengthening European and global security, and prevent the recurrence of similar crimes in the future, MFA Ukraine emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 17, theUN General Assembly adopted a resolution“Situation of human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine.”

The resolution has been adopted annually since 2016, each time containing new provisions and wording.