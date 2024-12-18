Dubai Redefines Convenience: First Response Healthcare Launches Premium At-Home Dental Care Services

(MENAFN- Publsh) 17th December 2024, Dubai, UAE: First Response Healthcare (FRH), part of First Response Holding and a pioneer in at-home medical services, today announced the launch of its innovative Dentist At-Home Service, revolutionizing oral healthcare accessibility in the United Arab Emirates.



A New Way to Think About Dental Care

The new service brings high-quality, licensed dental care directly to patients' homes, addressing critical gaps in traditional healthcare delivery. Available from 8 AM to 12 AM daily, patients can now access expert dental treatments without leaving the comfort of their homes, with dentists arriving within 45 minutes or by scheduled appointment.

Equipped with advanced Swiss portable dental technology, their DHA-licensed dentists offer a comprehensive range of dental care services, including oral examinations, professional teeth cleaning & whitening, dental emergency treatments, pediatric & geriatric dentistry, fillings, crowns, and simple extractions.

"Our Dentist At-Home Service is designed to make dental care accessible to everyone, especially those with unique healthcare needs," said Pavan Sharma, CEO & MD at First Response Healthcare. "We're committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care to everyone including individuals with physical disabilities, mobility challenges, intellectual disabilities, and those facing dental anxieties." The at-home convenience of the service is ideal for busy individuals, families with children, and seniors who want to avoid traffic and long wait times for dental care.



Key Benefits of At-Home Dental Care Convenience:

Available 8 AM to midnight

Rapid Response: Dentists arrive within 45 minutes or by appointment

Advanced Technology: Equipped with state-of-the-art Swiss portable dental equipment

Expert Care: DHA-licensed dentists 24/7 Health Line: Late-night dental care when most clinics are closed



First Response Healthcare stands as a pioneer in the industry, being among the first in Dubai licensed to provide Pediatrician at Home services and the very first to introduce Dentist at Home care. Licensed by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), FRH is the first home healthcare provider in Dubai to be accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), a global regulatory organization that ensures the top quality of treatment by all medical facilities including hospitals, clinics, laboratories, etc.

A Glimpse into the Future of Healthcare

This isn't just about dental care, it's about reimagining healthcare. In a world where everything from groceries to ride-shares can be delivered, why should medical care be any different? FRH is proving that high-quality, compassionate healthcare can come to you.

With over 6 years of experience and a strong presence across the GCC, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al-Khaimah, and Doha, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional healthcare services to patients throughout the region and is actively expanding into other key markets in the Middle East.

From routine consultations to specialized treatments, the company provides expert, efficient, and compassionate care across a wide range of services. These include licensed Doctors on Call, Pediatricians At Home, Physiotherapists At Home, IV Drips At Home, Health Checkups and Lab Tests, Ambulance and Paramedic Services, Long-term Homecare Nursing, and Vaccinations At Home.

By combining advanced technology, experienced professionals, and a patient-first approach, First Response Healthcare is setting a new standard for at-home medical care.







MENAFN18122024006913014898ID1109005375