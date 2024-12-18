Border Guards Use Drones To Destroy Russian Hideouts, Warehouses Near Kreminna
Date
12/18/2024 12:09:11 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers of the Phoenix unmanned aerial vehicle company of the Revenge border brigade showed how they destroyed shelters and warehouses with ammunition of the Russian invaders near Kreminna in Luhansk region using attack drones.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and the corresponding video was published.
“A dozen eliminated and wounded occupants, destroyed enemy shelters, destroyed ammunition depots, and burned vehicles are the result of the work of the Phoenix unit of the Revenge brigade near Kreminna and Serebrianka forestry in Luhansk region,” the statement said.
As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the border brigade“Revenge” in the Siversk direction successfully repelled a large-scale attack by the enemy, who tried to break through towards Siversk.
