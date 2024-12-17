Jeff Clark On Copper, Gold, Uranium, Lithium, Silver, Plus Juniors To Follow

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global investor news source covering and metals releases a new Exploring Mining Podcast special edition interview with host Cali Van Zant talking to mining expert Jeff Clark from thegoldadvisor

Companies discussed in this podcast include Luca Mining Corp. (TSX-V: LUCA ), Hercules Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BIG ), Vox Royalty Corp (TSX:VOXR )(NASDAQ:VOXR ), Canter Resources Corp. (CSE:CRC ), and Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX: VZLA ) (NYSE: VZLA )

In this episode, Jeff expresses his optimism about 2025, predicting a bull market for gold, silver, and copper, with potential corrections. He emphasizes the importance of the junior stocks, stating that the fuse has been lit and money will flow into them.

Jeff also shows confidence in uranium, despite the recent pullback, attributing it to a structural supply-demand issue.

Cali and Jeff discuss the importance of copper in the energy transition and its potential for growth despite economic recessions. Jeff emphasized that copper is essential for green energy initiatives and that its demand is increasing.

Cali asked about the transition of millennial's into mining investors, to which Jeff responds that he believes they will come over to the gold market once other markets weaken.

He encourages investors not to give up, as he believes the market will see significant growth in the coming years.

About Jeff Clark

It glistened like only real gold can, that shiny nugget in the bottom of the pan, stirring the prospector in Jeff's late father. And that love for gold and silver-or rather, discovering gold and silver-quickly transferred to Jeff. At one point the family owned mining claims in California, Arizona, and Nevada, and his Dad became a prolific prospector. Jeff carved his own path, focusing more on investing in gold and silver, starting as an analyst for Doug Casey's firm in 2007. Combined with his love of writing, Jeff quickly became a globally recognized authority on precious metals. He is the founder of TheGoldAdvisor, speaks regularly at precious metals conferences and serves on the advisory board of Strategic Wealth Preservation in Grand Cayman, a bullion storage facility.

The basics on gold-why you should own it... where I buy my physical gold and silver... who I use for my gold IRA... where I store bullion offshore... the mining newsletters I personally subscribe to (one of which offers TheGoldAdvisor readers a discount). I'll add more resources as our community grows. My personal mining stock picks, along with my analysis of those companies. While I won't be right about every single stock pick-no one ever is-a basket approach of the strongest companies limits our risk, while offering immense potential upside. The portfolio of stock picks will grow as opportunities surface-our goal, after all, is to capitalize on any compelling opportunity we see. Company updates, via our newsletter, of each stock in the portfolio, including commentary on worthy news and all major developments. I'll alert you when I buy a new stock, share videos of my conference presentations, reports from mine site visits, and other info as events warrant. GoldSilver articles-everything I continue to write for them on the gold and silver markets.

