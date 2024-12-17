Delhi-NCR Under Smog Blanket, AQI Remains In 'Severe' Category

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Wednesday as air quality remained in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day as the cold gripped the region.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 442 at 7:15 A.M., with several areas in the national Capital registering levels between 400 and 500.

Visibility across the region was significantly reduced, with low-visibility procedures implemented at Delhi airport after visibility dropped to 300 meters.

Key areas in Delhi reported alarming AQI levels, including Anand Vihar (481), Ashok Vihar (461), Burari Crossing (483), and Nehru Nagar (480). Other prominent locations like Alipur, Jahangirpuri, and Mundka recorded AQI levels of 443, 469, and 473, respectively.

Neighbouring regions in NCR also faced poor air quality, with AQI levels in Haryana's Faridabad at 263, Gurugram at 392 and Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad at 390, Greater Noida at 330, and Noida at 364.

The severe air pollution coincided with cold weather conditions, as Delhi-NCR experienced fluctuating humidity levels between 100 per cent and 66 per cent.

The minimum temperature in some areas was recorded above 5 degrees Celsius. Calm winds and high humidity contributed to shallow fog in various parts of the city, further worsening pollution levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the smoggy conditions may persist in the coming days, with a potential intensification of the cold wave. Early mornings are expected to witness reduced visibility and chilly conditions.

The situation underscores the urgent need for pollution control measures as residents grapple with hazardous air quality and health risks.

The CPCB classifies an AQI over 400 as "severe," highlighting serious health risks for all residents. Authorities have urged strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures and advised residents, particularly vulnerable groups, to limit outdoor activities.

With winter intensifying and pollution levels rising, Delhi-NCR's battle with smog remains a pressing concern.