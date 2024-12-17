PM Modi Extends B'day Wishes To Aviation Minister Kinjarapu, Praises His Popularity Among Youth

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi extended warm birthday wishes to Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, on Wednesday, highlighting the minister's notable popularity among the youth.

In a heartfelt message shared on social X, PM Modi celebrated Kinjarapu's commitment to bolstering India's infrastructure.

“Birthday wishes to Union Minister Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu. Popular among the youth, he is working towards enhancing India's aviation infrastructure. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” the Prime Minister conveyed in his post.

Joining in the celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media to express his best wishes to Kinjarapu.

Home Minister Shah acknowledged the Aviation Minister's steadfast dedication to national unity and his service to the public, stating,“Warm birthday greetings to the Civil Aviation Minister @RamMNK Ji. Your firm commitment to national unity will pave a promising path for you in service to the public. May God bless you with a long and healthy life.”

Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, who was born on December 18, 1987, has been serving as the 34th Minister for Civil Aviation since 2024.

He represents the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh and has secured wins as a Member of Parliament in the 16th, 17th, and 18th Lok Sabha elections.

Kinjarapu has actively participated in various parliamentary standing committees, covering topics ranging from agriculture and railways to tourism and culture.

A passionate advocate for social issues, he has vigorously fought for menstrual health rights and sex education in schools.

Kinjarapu has also campaigned for the removal of the Goods and Services Tax on sanitary napkins, further proving his commitment to women's healthcare and wellbeing.

Additionally, he represented India at the UN General Assembly during the 22nd meeting of the First Committee on Disarmament, showcasing his dedication to global issues.