Concierge Auctions: '2024 Grand Finale' Auction In New York, New York Achieves White-Glove Results: 100% Sold

The final live sale of the year garnered nearly $300 million in aggregate bids placed and a 2024 record set for total bids on a single lot

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Curating the very best-in-class, Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the success of this evening's '2024 Grand Finale ' sale at The Dominick in SoHo, New York, as part of its sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York, London, and Hong Kong. The sale achieved impressive white-glove results, with 100% of lots sold and nearly $300 million in aggregate bids achieved across more than 100 total bids.

Headlining the sale was 7400 Tunnel Creek Road in Washoe Valley, Nevada, featuring a main house and a distinctive guest house, offering the perfect balance of privacy and comfort. The property saw intense competition with 11 bidders placing a total of 35 bids-setting a 2024 record for total bids on a single lot-summing over $105 million in aggregate bids, for a sale price of $4.592 million in cooperation with Bryan Drakulich of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Drakulich Realty.

“Our '2024 Grand Finale' auction at The Dominick underscored the versatility of luxury real estate auctions in today's competitive landscape,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions.“The event showcased an impressive portfolio of properties, demonstrating the distinct value of our platform in connecting motivated sellers with qualified buyers.”

Facts & Figures from the Auction:

- White-glove results, with 100% of lots sold

- $296 million in aggregate bids placed

- 108 total bids

- 60% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

- Competitive bidding and participation from 54 property connoisseurs across North America and the Caribbean, including 11 US states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, South Carolina, and Texas

Further Auction Highlights:

1753 Viewmont Drive in California's Hollywood Hills, visioned for a dream estate with panoramic views from Downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica, saw bidders competing for a sale price of $3.08 million in cooperation with Lucas Gradinger of Luxury Coast Group Barry Estates.

1230 West Garmon Road, an ornate palace in the prestigious Sandy Springs residential enclave of Atlanta, Georgia, designed to honor Paris's iconic Le Petit Trianon, saw an impressive 8 bidders, achieving a final sale price of $3.808 million in cooperation with Betsy Akers of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty.

14815 East Shea Boulevard, Unit 4 in Fountain Hills, Arizona, a commercial property on over one acre with expansive mixed-use potential, conveniently nestled between Firerock and Eagle Mountain Golf Clubs, saw 7 bidders competing for a sale price of $1.792 million in cooperation with Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

An eight-plus-acre estate located at 1080 Whitehead Road on Lake Muskoka in Gravenhurst, Ontario, featuring a seven-bedroom lakehouse, boathouse, sauna house, and more saw 6 bidders competing for a sale price of $6.037 million in cooperation with Ross Halloran of Sotheby's International Realty Canada.

3710 Champions Ridge Lane, a property exuding elegance and tranquility in Longview, Texas's exclusive Champions Ridge with easy access to Crossing Creeks Country Club, saw 7 bidders competing for a sale price of $2.576 million in cooperation with Dona Willett of Summers Cook & Company.

71555 Jaguar Way in Palm Desert, California, a resort-style estate with opportunity as both a luxurious personal retreat and a lucrative rental property with multiple residences saw bidders competing for a sale price of $4.368 million in cooperation with Dave Kibbey of Desert Sotheby's International Realty.

'Stalla Dolce', a luxurious retreat epitomizing modern architecture and exceptional amenities for entertaining including pocketed glass doors for seamless indoor-outdoor living saw bidders competing, achieving a final sale price of $8.96 million in cooperation with Lea Porter of The Beverly Hills Estates and Diana Armstrong-Bruns, Steven Bruns, and Sami Jenks of Engel & Völkers Calabasas.

427 West Alkire Lake Drive in Sugar Land, Texas, a 2.46-acre waterfront estate in the prestigious Alkire Lakes subdivision, saw 6 bidders competing for a sale price of $2.8 million in cooperation with Jacob Kennington of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

Concierge Auctions is currently accepting consignments for its Dubai, United Arab Emirates in February 2025.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

