(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since February 2022, Russia has lost more than 3,600 main battle tanks. Losses of Russian military equipment in Ukraine continue to increase.

The UK of Defense said this in an intelligence update published on X , according to Ukrinform.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost more than 3,600 main battle tanks and nearly 8,000 armored in Ukraine.

“This has led to a reliance on outdated and poorly maintained Soviet-era equipment from strategic storage depots. Armored equipment is being hauled out of storage, upgrades where possible and sent to the front,” the intelligence noted.

Ukraine downs 20 Russian drones, 10 fail to hit targets

The report refers to imagery that confirms a large reduction of stored armored vehicles at tank storage bases at Russia's Arsenyev, Bui, and Ulan-Ude since 2022.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 14, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed and damaged 181 Russian army vehicles, the largest loss of automotive equipment since the start of the large-scale invasion.