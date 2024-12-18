Chinese astronauts break U.S. spacewalk record with nine-hour

(MENAFN) China declared two of its astronauts accomplished a nine-hour spacewalk on Tuesday, a number that broke the US-held record for the world’s longest spacewalk stated in 2001, The most recent milestone in the country's ambitious space program.



Cai Xuzhe and Song Lingdong, staff of the Shenzhou-19 spaceflight, the nine-hour extravehicular activity, also known as a spacewalk, ended shortly before 10 PM Beijing time, according to the China Manned Space Agency.



The latest record of eight hours and 56 minutes was accomplished by US astronauts James Voss and Susan Helms on March 12, 2001, in accordance with NASA.



China has made a great effort to set up itself as a main player in space – a field that countries, such as the United States, are more and more looking to not only for scientific advantage, but also keeping national security and resources in mind.



The China National Space Administration has in latest years performed a strings of increasingly complex robotic lunar operations, includes earlier this year's historic return of lunar samples from the moon's far side.



