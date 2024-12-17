The Kickstarter Campaign Of The Lefondat 2-In-1 Airless Paint Sprayer Starts On Dec 17Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAN CHAI, HONG KONG, CHINA, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DOUBLE SIX HONG KONG CO., LIMITED has announced the launch of the Lefondat 2-In-1 Airless Paint Sprayer, designed to help professionals and DIY enthusiasts with their painting projects. The Kickstarter campaign officially goes live on December 17th, 2024.The Lefondat 2-In-1 Airless Paint Sprayer merges professional-grade performance with user-friendly features, making it the ultimate tool for projects of all sizes. The sprayer can be transformed into two working modes. When a large area needs to be sprayed, a large airless sprayer with a hose is used. It has a large capacity of 8000ml. When a small area is needed for repair or high-altitude spraying, it can be disassembled into a handheld airless sprayer. The spraying pressure of 2000PSI is not affected in any way, and the spraying can be completed with one hand. The 2 in 1 sprayer offers unmatched versatility and efficiency, enabling users to achieve flawless finishes effortlessly.The Lefondat 2-In-1 Airless Paint Sprayer is designed to cater to a wide range of painting needs, whether refreshing large wall spaces, restoring furniture, or adding intricate details to scale models.Key features include:- Enhanced Efficiency: Cover up to 10,764 square feet per hour-outperforming rollers by 10x and traditional HVLP systems by 4x.- Precision and Versatility: Exceptional atomization ensures even coverage on corners, uneven surfaces, and various materials like wood, metal, and plastic.- Cost savings and sustainability: The coating thickness ranges from only 30-60 μm, effectively reducing paint consumption by 20%-30%, reducing costs while minimizing environmental impact.- Quick and Easy Setup: Start painting in just 10 seconds with a hassle-free process.- LED Lighting: 150Lumen. Enables Easy Painting even in Dim Basements.- Durability and Longevity: Engineered for optimal cooling during operation, ensuring a longer lifespan."With the Lefondat 2-In-1 Airless Paint Sprayer, you're not just painting-you're elevating every project with precision, efficiency, and professional-quality results,” said Shirley Wong from DOUBLE SIX HONG KONG CO., LIMITED.The Lefondat Airless Paint Sprayer has already garnered acclaim from industry experts and DIY enthusiasts alike:- The Handyman:“Praised for its efficiency and ability to deliver a smooth, high-quality finish.”- Eddy Family Farm:“An excellent choice for professionals and DIY enthusiasts.”- Off Grid with Jay and Jen:“Unparalleled versatility and user-friendliness, delivering flawless, professional finishes.”The Kickstarter campaign aims to bring this innovative tool to market while connecting with backers who are passionate about transformative solutions for painting projects. Visit the campaign page at Lefondat Kickstarter Campaign.About Company:DOUBLE SIX HONG KONG CO., LIMITED is an innovation-driven company dedicated to designing high-quality, user-friendly solutions for everyday challenges. With a focus on efficiency and sustainability, the company continually pushes the boundaries of product design and technology.To learn more, visit -sprayer

