13 Killed, Two Injured In Microbus-Truck Collision In Central Egypt

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Dec 18 (NNN-MENA) – Thirteen people were killed and two others yesterday, in a devastating collision between a microbus and a trailer truck, in Egypt's central Asyut province, the province's office said in a statement.

The collision between a microbus and a cement-laden truck occurred on the Qawsiya agricultural road in Asyut, said the statement.

Ambulances rushed to the scene and evacuated the dead and the injured to nearby hospitals, it added.

Egypt has a high rate of traffic accidents. According to the official statistics agency, CAPMAS, 5,861 people were killed due to road accidents last year.– NNN-MENA