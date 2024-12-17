Increasing Prevalence Of Medical Conditions: A Key Driver Transforming The 3D Printed Implants Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Printed Implants Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

Over recent years, the 3D printed implants market size has grown rapidly. It is projected to expand from $2.67 billion in 2023 to $3.18 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.9%. Fueling this expansion are significant developments in medical research and development, regulatory approvals, customization and personalization, cost-efficiency, and time savings.

What Does the Future Hold for the 3D Printed Implants Market?

In the next few years, the 3D printed implants market size is set to experience significant acceleration. Current projections show the market swelling to $6.38 billion in 2028, maintaining a CAGR of 19.0%. This robust growth in the forecast period is expected to be driven by innovations in biocompatible materials, further expansion of medical applications, advances in remote surgery and telemedicine, a broader global market expansion, and an increased focus on patient-specific implant solutions.

Get comprehensive insights into the 3D printed implants market with a detailed sample report:



Why Is the 3D Printed Implants Market Growing?

A critical factor driving the growth of the 3D printed medical implants market is the increasing prevalence of various medical conditions. As more people suffer from orthopaedic, cardiac, and dental diseases, demand for 3D dental crowns, 3D dental bridges, 3D acetabular hip implants, shoulder implants, and various other implants is rising. Data from the World Health Organization WHO shows that around 65 million people in the U.S. alone suffer from periodontitis, or the inflammation and infection of the ligaments and bones that support the teeth. This rising prevalence of diseases like periodontitis, diabetes-related gangrene, osteoarthritis, and peripheral vascular disease is driving the demand for the use of 3D printed medical implants.

Gain more insights and in-depth analysis of the current market dynamics by accessing the full report:



Who are the Major Players in the 3D Printed Implants Market?

The 3D printed implants market counts several industry stalwarts, including Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Canon Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Bio3D Technologies, Neusoft Medical System, Renishaw plc, Stratasys Ltd., and 3D Systems Corporation. Other key players are Lima Corporation, Materialise, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, SLM Solutions Group AG, Prodways Group, Arcam AB, EnvisionTEC, axial3D Ltd., Cyfuse Medical, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Oxford Performance Materials, Formlabs Inc., FabRx Ltd., 3D LifePrints Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc., Laser GmbH, 3T RPD Ltd., and Xilloc Medical B.V.

What New Trends are Emerging in the 3D Printed Implants Market?

In the race for market domination, key players are constantly innovating their product offerings. For instance, in February 2022, DeGen Medical, Inc., a US-based medical device development company, launched Impulse AM, a spinal implant made from proprietary titanium Puri-Ti using 3D printing technology. This groundbreaking product, the first of its kind to feature Puri-Ti, allows for complex structures and geometries that are difficult or impossible to produce with traditional manufacturing methods.

How is the 3D Printed Implants Market Segmenting?

1 The implantation technology includes Laser Beam Melting, Electronic Beam Melting, Droplet Deposition, Laminated Deposition, and Two-photon Polymerization.

2 The primary applications focus on Dental, Orthopedic, and Cranio-maxillofacial needs.

3 End-users consist of Medical And Surgical Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Industry, and Medical Institutions.

Where is the 3D Printed Implants Market Growing?

As of 2023, North America held the largest share of the 3D printed medical implants market. Close behind was Asia-Pacific, marking the second-largest region in the global 3D printed medical implants market. Other regions covered in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cranial Implants Global Market Report 2024



Spine Implants Global Market Report 2024



Ocular Implants Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.