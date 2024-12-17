ALTUS COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE OPENS NEIGHBORS REGIONAL HOSPITAL IN AMARILLO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Community Healthcare is proud to announce the opening of Neighbors Regional Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, a new healthcare option designed to offer premier services and compassionate care, with little to no wait time.

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony that will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the facility's location: 2101 S. Coulter St., Amarillo, Texas, 79106. The ribbon will be cut at 4 p.m.

At Neighbors Regional Hospital, patients will experience an innovative, small-format facility focused on providing a higher level of service, with a team dedicated to their health and comfort, every step of the way. The facility offers a comprehensive range of services, advanced medical care, and a patient-first approach – ensuring patients receive the attention and quality treatment they deserve. In addition, the facility accepts Medicare, making it easier for patients to access the care they need.

Neighbors Regional Hospital is part of Altus Community Healthcare – the largest emergency services provider in Texas. With guidance and support of its parent company, ZT Corporate, Altus operates 27 freestanding emergency rooms and micro-hospitals in the state. Neighbors Emergency Center is a transition from the Exceptional Emergency Center brand. Its promise and commitment is simple: to build a community of care patients can trust.

"Our promise and commitment is simple: to build a community of care our patients can trust," said Jason Lisovicz, President of Altus Community Healthcare. "Whether you're seeking routine services or more specialized care, Neighbors Regional Hospital is here for you and your family. We look forward to serving Amarillo and surrounding communities, offering care that goes beyond expectations."

Neighbors Regional Hospital is open 24/7, 365 days a year. Here's what patients can expect:



Premier Services and Compassionate Care

Neighbors Regional Hospital offers a full range of top-tier services and compassionate care, including emergency care and inpatient services such as full radiology services, full clinical lab service, onsite pharmacy services and physician follow-up within 24 hours. This ensures that patients receive the attention and treatment they deserve every step of the way.



No Wait Times

Our small-format facility is designed to provide little to no wait time, so you can get the care you need quickly and efficiently.



A Trusted Partner in Your Health

We understand that trust is essential when it comes to healthcare. At Neighbors Regional Hospital, we're committed to becoming your partner in wellness, guiding you through every phase of your healing journey.



Comprehensive Range of Services

From routine to specialized care, Neighbors Regional Hospital offers a comprehensive range of

services designed to meet all your healthcare needs with a patient-first approach.



Medicare Accepted

We proudly accept Medicare, making it easier for you to access the care you need, without the hassle.

Personalized, Community-Focused Care

At Neighbors Regional Hospital, you won't feel like just another patient. We treat you as an individual, providing personalized care in a setting where you're treated like family.

For more information about Altus Community Healthcare and its services, visit .

ABOUT ALTUS COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE

Altus Community Healthcare is the largest emergency services provider in Texas, including 27 freestanding emergency rooms and micro-hospitals. Our mission is to save lives in emergency situations by providing world-class care from highly trained physicians and staff. Altus is backed by a seasoned healthcare private equity group, ZT Corporate, a Houston-based firm with 25+ years of proven success delivering breakthrough growth and scaling healthcare facilities, while remaining financially disciplined. We have a strategic growth roadmap to reach 100+ facilities in the next three years.

ABOUT ZT CORPORATE : ZT Corporate is a private equity firm specializing in healthcare and automotive investments, known for its strategic vision and commitment to excellence. With a portfolio that spans some of the most innovative and impactful companies in the sectors it serves, ZT Corporate is dedicated to creating value for its investors and stakeholders through a disciplined investment approach and a strong emphasis on operational excellence.

