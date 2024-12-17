Good Greek Moving & Storage Amplifies National Presence In Partnership With New Van Line Agent, USA Family Moving & Storage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Florida's Most Referred Mover enters a strategic partnership to expand its national van lines coverage

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, the World's First and Only Total Relocation Company and 2024 National Mover of the Year, has entered a van line agreement with Georgia-based moving company, USA Family Moving. The collaboration will support Good Greek's efforts to expand its long-distance relocation services, in addition to sharing Good Greek's knowledge and expertise amongst others in the industry.

USA Family Moving and Good Greek Moving & Storage Enter Strategic Partnership

The strategic alliance between Good Greek and USA Family Moving serves to grow upon Good Greek's current van line operations. Good Greek Van Lines presently relocates residents and commercial businesses both nationally and internationally, and it will increase its interstate business by an additional 25% by 2025.

"Though we will always consider Florida our home, our collaboration with USA Family Moving gives us the bandwidth to become known as the nation's most preferred relocation company," said Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Spero Georgedakis. "My vision for this brand has always been to become the global industry leader for relocation solutions, and the expansion to our van lines division does just that. Whether we're relocating locally, nationally or internationally, we've got you covered."

USA Family Moving is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, owned and operated by a former U.S. veteran and law enforcement family, Kermit Escribano and wife, Ericka. With over 40 years of combined experience in the industry, the Escribano's have achieved an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, Certified ProMover status and the 2023 Angi Super Service award. USA Family Moving prides itself on reliable, timely and excellent service to its moving customers.

Escribano and Georgedakis graduated together from the Miami-Dade Police Academy and SWAT school, before serving side-by-side for most of their law enforcement career. With a personal friendship of over 35 years, they have each enjoyed great success in the moving and storage industry within their respective companies.

"I am excited to be working with my close friend, Spero Georgedakis and the Good Greek Relocation team. By partnering with Good Greek as the World's Only Total Relocation Company, we look to grow and expand USA Family's service coverage to include interstate and international relocations, as well as offering our clientele all of Good Greek's total relocation benefits," said Kermit

Escribano.

"USA Family Moving and Storage shares the same values and standards that Good Greek embodies, and I am proud to be working closely with my great friend, Kermit, once again," stated

Georgedakis.



Good Greek Moving & Storage is headquartered in South Florida with forthcoming plans to expand its physical global footprint. The relocation giant's strategy is driven by its mission to create 'Customers for Life' by offering a one-stop shop solution for their clients. Good Greek is considering several more agreements throughout the United States that are interested in becoming agents for Good Greek Van Lines. Good Greek welcomes all high-quality moving companies to inquire about joining the Good Greek Family.

About Good Greek Total Relocation Company:

The American Trucking Associations named Good Greek Mover of the Year in 2024 and is the World's First and Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek Relocation Systems offers Realty Services, Insurance Services, Lending Services, Junk and Debris Removal, Auto Transport, Concierge, and of course, Moving and Storage. Good Greek's recently launched app is available to download on any app store. The app allows customers to track their move, receive discounts, request other services and store documents. For over 28 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the "Best Move Ever" - putting respect for the client and customer service first.

Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Movers of Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride, Orlando Magic, InterMiami CF, Orlando Solar Bears, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, University of Central Florida, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and the University of Florida Gators. Good Greek also is partnered with Lakeland Flying Tigers, JetBlue Park in Fort Myers (the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox) and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter (the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals).

Good Greek demonstrates a strong commitment to community efforts, frequently donating time, services and resources to several philanthropic organizations. These include but are not limited to, the American Red Cross of South Florida, Little Smiles, Florida Police Benevolent Association, Feeding Tampa, Place of Hope, Move for Hunger, Season of Hope, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the American Cancer Society.

