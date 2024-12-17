Symbol Of Resistance And Resilience: Ronaldo Hails Vini Jr. For Best FIFA Player Award

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Portuguese legend Christiano hailed ex-Real Madrid compatriot Vinicius Junior as a "symbol of resistance and resilience" after the Brazilian won The Best Men's Player at a star-studded awards ceremony in Doha, Qatar.

Vini Jr scored Real Madrid's second goal in the final – one of 24 strikes in 39 competitive club appearances in the 2023-24 season – as the Spanish club claimed a record-extending 15th title in June. He was also part of the Brazil squad that reached the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America quarter-finals in the USA and added the La title, the Supercopa de Espana and the UEFA Super Cup to the European crown en route to succeeding FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Lionel Messi as The Best FIFA Men's Player.

"It has been 16 years since the last time the trophy for the best player in the world came to Brazil. Now deservedly in Vini's hands, it means much more than his decisive role in the games and the extraordinary numbers in the 2023/24 season. His talent would be enough to win the award, but his power goes far beyond the field," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

The two-time World Cup champion Ronaldo also highlighted the winger's ongoing battle against racism, which he continues to confront while showcasing his incredible skills on the field.

"We are talking about one of the most valuable players today, a victim of televised racism with inconceivable frequency. How many anonymous Viniciuses does he represent? How many victims spread all over the place? A symbol of resistance and resilience, today Vini also leads the anti-racist struggle in world football, where impunity is as pernicious as the attacks. And those who remain silent are no less racist. The omission - especially by entities and authorities that have the legal power to confront and punish such practices - further reinforces the culture of erasure and disrespect towards black people."

Vini Jr's victory comes just two months after the controversy sparked by his and Madrid's boycott of the Ballon d'Or gala, following the revelation that Manchester City star Rodri had won the award.

"They tried to erase you, my friend. And you rocked. THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD IS BLACK AND BRAZILIAN!" Ronaldo concluded.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who was runner-up two editions ago, was presented with The Best FIFA Men's Coach award. "I'm really honoured to receive this award,” said Ancelotti, who received his trophy from FIFA chief Gianni Infantino.

“I started as a professional player in 1976 - 48 years in football, and football has given to me and is giving me a lot of emotion. Most of the time (it's) positive; sometimes negative. But, emotion is the only reason that after 48 years, I'm still alive," he added.