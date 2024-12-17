Spandex Shares Pro Tips For Winter-Proofing Outdoor Graphics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As winter temperatures drop, outdoor graphics face extreme environmental stress, including freezing temperatures, UV exposure, and moisture damage. Spandex , a global leader in large-format printing materials and equipment, offers expert tips on choosing the right products and applying the best techniques to ensure outdoor signage, vehicle wraps, and displays withstand harsh winter conditions.

Winter's Impact on Outdoor Graphics

-------

Outdoor graphics endure freezing temperatures, snow, ice, and UV rays, which can cause adhesives to fail, films to peel or crack, and colors to fade. Material expansion and contraction due to temperature shifts further increase the risk of damage.

Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager at Spandex, emphasizes the importance of choosing the right products: "Selecting materials designed for winter use prevents costly failures. The right products ensure graphics stay intact even in freezing conditions."

Cold-Weather Vinyl and Adhesive Selection

-------

Choosing cold-weather-rated vinyl films and adhesives is crucial for reliable performance. These adhesives remain flexible and maintain strong bonds even in temperatures below freezing. Spandex recommends products rated for installation as low as 25°F (-4°C).

Permanent adhesives and conformable films ensure long-term adhesion on complex surfaces like vehicle wraps and uneven signage. Spandex highlights industry-leading options like Avery Dennison and Orafol for superior cold-weather performance.

"For outdoor graphics that last, permanent adhesives and conformable films are essential," Wiscombe advises. "They withstand freezing rain and snow-packed roads."

Protective Laminates for Winter Durability

-------

Protective laminates shield outdoor graphics from UV rays, moisture, and physical wear. In winter, snow and rain can cause unprotected graphics to degrade. Spandex's cold-weather laminates resist scratches, peeling, and fading, extending the lifespan of outdoor graphics.

"Investing in quality laminates reduces maintenance and replacement costs," Wiscombe notes. "It's a cost-effective way to ensure long-lasting results."

Ink Selection and Proper Curing

-------

Eco-solvent, UV-curable, and latex inks perform best for outdoor graphics exposed to winter weather. Proper curing prevents cracking, fading, and water damage. Spandex recommends printers ensure complete drying and curing before laminating or applying graphics.

Winter Installation Best Practices

-------

Even premium materials can fail if installed improperly. Spandex recommends these cold-weather installation tips:

- Surface Preparation: Clean and dry surfaces thoroughly to ensure strong adhesion.

- Material Storage: Store vinyl and laminates in heated areas to maintain flexibility.

- Use of Heat Guns: Warm materials during installation for better conformability on curves and textured surfaces.

"Proper preparation and handling make the difference between a successful application and a failed project," Wiscombe explains.

About Spandex

--------

Spandex is a premier US supplier known for its comprehensive support to professionals in screen printing, digital printing, and sign making. With a history rich in providing essential materials and tools, Spandex boasts an expansive inventory that includes over 10,000 items ranging from advanced vinyl and inks to neon signs, plastic sheets, and transformative digital printing technologies.

Our facilities also host educational classes that cover a variety of subjects from basic application techniques to advanced digital technology use, ensuring our clients stay at the forefront of industry advancements. We uphold a legacy of problem-solving, rooted in our founder Art Mendenhall's vision of being "in business to solve people's problems," a principle that continues to guide our operations.

Dedicated to superior customer service, Spandex offers daily delivery services, exceptional technical support, and the assistance of a knowledgeable sales staff. Our commitment extends beyond just supplying products; we aim to empower our clients by keeping them informed about the latest industry technology and market trends.

For more detailed information on our products, services, and educational offerings, or to explore how we can help enhance your projects, please visit , email ..., or call 801-262-6451.

Spandex Spokesperson

Spandex USA

+1 801-361-6600

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.