Medical University City Project Constitutes Strategic Step For Healthcare - Ministers

KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's medical university city project is a strategic move to develop education and back healthcare, two ministers said on Tuesday.

A joint meeting was held by of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jalal, and Minister of Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi to discuss the project, within the framework of enhancing cooperation between the two sectors to achieve an ambitious development plan.

Al-Jalal said the step would contribute to preparing and rehabilitating national cadres in and scientific research, in line with world-class standards.

The medical campus includes a university hospital that will offer high-quality medical services and train medical students in a developed practical environment, he noted. In addition, the project will help tangibly develop healthcare and medical education, said Al-Jalal.

Meanwhile, Al-Awadhi said the scheme is a paradigm shift in improving the academic and health sectors.

It will further provide an outstanding practical training environment keeping pace with world-class standards in a manner that contributes to rehabilitating national medical cadres efficiently capable of facing health challenges, he elaborated.

Integration among academic education, scientific research and practical implementation in this project opens new horizons to boost medical innovation and scientific research in a way that promotes health sector sustainability, he pointed out.

Al-Awadhi stressed the Ministry's commitment to offering all types of support to carry out this strategic project; a pivotal key for Kuwait developmental vision.

The project's visual display was by head of Kuwait University construction program Dr. Sheikha Ruqaia Al-Sabah.

