Egypt's Pres. Calls For Preserving Syria's Unity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi reiterated on Tuesday that it is paramount to preserve Syria's unity and territorial integrity.

During a telephone call initiated by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Al-Sisi stressed the need of starting an inclusive process in that Arab country, Egypt's presidential spokesman Ambassador Mohammad El-Shennawy said in a statement.

Al-Sisi said it is imperative to accelerating a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, prisoners exchange and humanitarian aid access to the Gazans without any restrictions.

Meanwhile, Christodoulides commended Egypt's ongoing efforts to reach lull and stability, and avoid escalation in the Middle East region, the statement added.

The two leaders stressed strategic relations between both countries, calling for enhancing them mainly in the domains of trade, investment, economy and energy, it noted. (end)

