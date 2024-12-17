Classic Treats, Modern Twist: The Brooklyn Creamery Launches Guilt-Free Creamsicle Bars In Two Timeless Flavours

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The Brooklyn Creamery (TBC), renowned for its healthier and innovative desserts, proudly unveils its newest creation for the UAE - low calorie, no added sugar creamsicle ice cream bars in two classic flavours, Alphonso Mango and Raspberry, these creamsicles feature a vibrant, fruity outer layer paired with a creamy vanilla ice cream core.

Mango creamsicle - The Brooklyn Creamery

With just 55 calories, zero added sugar, and 50% less fat than traditional creamsicles, they perfectly blend nostalgia with modern dietary preferences, offering a lighter, healthier twist on a beloved classic.



Exclusively available through Noon Minutes, each 55ml single pack is priced at AED 9, combining healthy indulgence with the convenience of quick delivery.



"At The Brooklyn Creamery, we're passionate about creating desserts that allow our customers to indulge without compromising on their health and wellness goals," said Shivaan Ghai, CEO of The Brooklyn Creamery.

He added, "The Alphonso Mango and Raspberry creamsicles bring together the indulgent, fruity flavours customers love and the low-calorie, no-added-sugar promise they've come to expect from us. With this launch, we're making it even easier for people to enjoy guilt-free treats while maintaining their commitment to a healthier lifestyle."

This exciting addition to TBC's portfolio reinforces the brand's commitment to delivering healthier alternatives and redefining what indulgence means for the modern consumer.

About The Brooklyn Creamery

The Brooklyn Creamery (TBC) was born in 2016 in Brooklyn, New York with a simple mission: to create enjoyable food experiences for everyone, regardless of their health journeys or preferences. This mission was inspired by its founder's passion for fitness and food, along with his personal journey with childhood obesity.

What started as a passion project has since evolved into a beloved global brand in health and wellness and is now available in multiple countries with over 60 products (SKUs) across ice creams and milkshakes.

TBC's commitment to balanced, mindful indulgence is evident in each of its meticulously crafted products made without added sugar or excess calories, yet offering taste and satisfaction that customers expect when indulging in an ice cream or milkshake.

Inspired by the creativity and vibrancy of Brooklyn, TBC believes in being progressive, mindful, innovative, vibrant, and original - "that's the spirit of Brooklyn and the spirit of food for us." Today, TBC continues to expand its offerings while staying true to its roots and empowering people to enjoy the foods they love while supporting their health and wellness goals.

All its treats are crafted to perfection by its Chief Innovation Officer, Vasco Valenca De Sousa. Vasco, a Portuguese national (and commonly known as Dr. Ice), brings to the table over 30 years of ice cream R&D experience, having worked with leading brands globally, including Magnum and Unilever. Vasco is also a part of the Guinness Book of World Records for being a member of the team that created the "biggest ice cream in the world".