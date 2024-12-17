Kavi Global Launches In Dubai For EMEA Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vijitha Kaduwela, Founder and CEO of Kavi GlobalBARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kavi Global, a leading provider of innovative solutions in the data and analytics , is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy. This new location will serve as the hub for Kavi Global's growing presence in the Africa, Middle East, and Europe (AMEE) region, where demand for Oodo ERP & data analytics & AI services has been flourishing.The decision to open a new office in Dubai comes as Kavi Global recognizes the dynamic growth and potential of the AMEE markets, with increased investments in technology, infrastructure, and innovation. The Dubai office will allow Kavi Global to better serve its clients, support local businesses, and leverage the region's strategic position as a global business hub.“Launching in Dubai is an exciting step in our global growth journey,” said Vijitha Kaduwela, CEO of Kavi Global.“With the AMEE region emerging as a key player in global markets, we are committed to providing tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of this dynamic region. Our expansion into Africa, the Middle East, and Europe will allow us to forge new partnerships and further our mission to deliver excellence across the globe.”As part of the strategic expansion, Kavi Global is also focusing on building strong partnerships across the AMEE region. The company aims to help clients capitalize on the opportunities presented by the flourishing markets, ranging from technology-driven industries to sustainable business solutions.With decades of experience in Data and Analytics & AI industry, Kavi Global is well-positioned to help clients in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe navigate the rapidly evolving landscape. The new office will play a crucial role in providing local expertise and establishing a seamless connection between global capabilities and regional needs.For more information on Kavi Global's services and its expansion into the AMEE region, visit .About Kavi GlobalKavi Global is a leading provider of Data and Analytics & AI industry solutions. With a strong global presence, Kavi Global is dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that empower businesses to succeed in today's ever-changing marketplace. Through a commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and strategic growth, Kavi Global continues to lead the way in Data and Analytics & AI industry.For more information :

