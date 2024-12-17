Everglade Consulting Funding Alert: NIAID BAA Funds Proposals To Combat Antimicrobial Resistance And Viruses Of Pandemic Potential

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

By Jennifer Shuman, Consultant, and Eric Jia-Sabota, Founder

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIAID's latest Broad Agency Announcement provides an opportunity to advance medical countermeasures against infectious diseases, with a focus on biodefense and emerging threats. The solicitation is structured to address critical gaps by funding research in diagnostics, therapeutics, and antivirals, as detailed below.

Research Area 01: Development of Candidate Therapeutics, Vaccines, and In Vitro Diagnostics for AMR Bacterial or Fungal Pathogens

The solicitation prioritizes three topics under Research Area (RA) 01:

Development of alternatives to antibiotics to cure infections that are resistant to traditional antimicrobial treatment.Development of vaccines against opportunistic pathogens known to acquire resistance determinants to hinder the spread of AMR bacteria.Development of early and accurate tools to detect fungal infections and the presence of AMR genes to enable better treatment outcomes for patients.

Research Area 02: Development of Direct Acting Antivirals for Viral Families of Pandemic Potential

Prior research on coronaviruses enabled rapid vaccine and therapeutic development during COVID-19. To better prepare for future pandemics, RA 02 supports antiviral innovation against viral families of pandemic potential. RA 02 focuses on the development of antiviral drugs, which directly target the virus and offer consistent efficacy across diverse patient populations.

Key proposal deadlines include January 21, 2025, for proposals addressing RA 02, and February 21, 2025 for proposals addressing RA 01.

