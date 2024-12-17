(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Official Notice regarding the update of the Base Prospectus and change of parties involved in the structure

This announcement relates to the following securities issued by 21Shares AG (the " Issuer ") and which are admitted to trading on the LSE:

ETP: 21Shares ETP

Valor: 45466400

ISIN: CH0454664001

ETP: 21Shares Staking ETP

Valor: 45466402

ISIN: CH0454664027

ETP: 21Shares Core ETP

Valor: 119906767

ISIN: CH1199067674

ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Core ETP

Valor: 120976313

ISIN: CH1209763130

(the " ETPs ").

On 2 December 2024 the Issuer filed an official notice on the SIX Exchange (the " Notice ") that relates to various securities issued by the Issuer, including the ETPs.

A copy of the Notice is reproduced in its entirety in the Annex to this notice below, and the original filing of the Notice on the SIX Exchange can be found at: #/notice-details/324122 .

Contact:

Email: press@21.co

Phone: +41 44 260 86 60

About 21Shares AG:

21Shares AG, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, is a Swiss corporation registered in the commercial register of Zurich under the number CHE-347.562.100. It was incorporated on 27 July 2018 and its purpose is the issuance of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) in Switzerland and worldwide.





Annex – Notice published on SIX Exchange on 2 December 2024

Official Notice

No.: 9632

Title: 21Shares AG (the Company) - Official Notice regarding the update of the Base Prospectus and change of parties involved in the structure

Relevant Exchange Traded Products:

ETP: 21Shares Algorand ETP

Valor: 114688231

ISIN: CH1146882316

ETP: 21Shares Avalanche ETP

Valor: 113520208

ISIN: CH1135202088





ETP: 21Shares Binance BNB ETP

Valor: 49645415

ISIN: CH0496454155





ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP

Valor: 47555220

ISIN: CH0475552201





ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP

Valor: 119906767

ISIN: CH1199067674





ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin ETP

Valor: 45466400

ISIN: CH0454664001





ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin Suisse Index ETP

Valor: 49648464

ISIN: CH0496484640





ETP: 21Shares Bitwise Select 10 ETP

Valor: 47598631

ISIN: CH0475986318





ETP: 21Shares Bytetree BOLD ETP

Valor: 114688230

ISIN: CH1146882308





ETP: 21Shares Cardano ETP

Valor: 110272875

ISIN: CH1102728750





ETP: 21Shares Cosmos ETP

Valor: 114593099

ISIN: CH1145930991





ETP: 21Shares Crypto Basket 10 ETP

Valor: 113520217

ISIN: CH1135202179





ETP: 21Shares Crypto Basket Equal Weight ETP

Valor: 113520216

ISIN: CH1135202161





ETP: 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP

Valor: 44568920

ISIN: CH0445689208





ETP: 21Shares Crypto Mid-Cap Index ETP

Valor: 113067567

ISIN: CH1130675676





ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Core ETP

Valor: 120976313

ISIN: CH1209763130





ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP

Valor: 45466402

ISIN: CH0454664027





ETP: 21Shares Polkadot ETP

Valor: 59333156

ISIN: CH0593331561





ETP: 21Shares Polygon ETP

Valor: 112953844

ISIN: CH1129538448





ETP: 21Shares Ripple XRP ETP

Valor: 45466404

ISIN: CH0454664043





ETP: 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP

Valor: 51406505

ISIN: CH0514065058





ETP: 21Shares Short Ethereum ETP

Valor: 121054888

ISIN: CH1210548884





ETP: 21Shares Solana Staking ETP

Valor: 111487377

ISIN: CH1114873776





ETP: 21Shares Stellar ETP

Valor: 110957553

ISIN: CH1109575535





ETP: 21Shares Tezos Staking ETP

Valor: 49150748

ISIN: CH0491507486





ETP: 21Shares Toncoin Staking ETP

Valor: 129776281

ISIN: CH1297762812





ETP: Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP

Valor: 50879345

ISIN: CH0508793459

(the“ Relevant Products ”)

Name, registered office and address of the Company:

21Shares AG is a stock corporation under the laws of Switzerland. It has its registered office and address at Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich.

The Company released an updated Base Prospectus on 28 November 2024, that has been approved by the Swedish Finansinspektionen on 28 November 2024 and deposited for Swiss purposes with BX Swiss AG in its capacity as Prospectus Review Office within the meaning of the Financial Services Act on 28 November 2024.

In the course of the update, the Company updated certain aspects, including but not limited to following key changes to the Relevant Products:

A) Change of parties involved in the structure

Anchorage Digital Bank N.A. (101 S. Reid Street, Suite 329, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57103) and BitGo Trust Company Inc. (6216 S Pinnacle Pl #101m Sioux Falls, SD 57108, United States) were added as additional custodians.

These modifications are effective after five exchange trading days from the giving of this Official Notice and all relevant parties are advised to review the amended Base Prospectus in its entirety to ensure understanding of the updated Terms and Conditions.

Further, the Company has appointed KPMG AG (Badenerstrasse 172, 8004 Zurich, Switzerland) as Auditor.

The Company would also like to highlight that since 20 February 2024, the Issuer will not enter into lending arrangements whereby it lends certain Underlyings or Underlying Components to third parties.

A complete and updated version, as well as earlier versions, are available on the Company's official website (

Contact Details:

21Shares AG, attn. Mr. Eric Baumgartner, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, email:

Further information:

For further information, please refer to the Programme and Base Prospectus dated 28 November 2024, and the respective Final Terms. This Official Notice neither constitutes a prospectus nor advertisement within the meaning of the Financial Services Act. Copies of the prospectus and any supplements thereto, if any, as well as copies of all transaction documents are available free of charge at 21Shares AG, Zurich (email:

Representative:

Homburger AG

Person: Dr. Benjamin Leisinger

Phone: 043 222 10 00

Fax: 043 222 15 00

Email: ...

Date of publication:

2 December 2024

* * *

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG.

This document and the information contained herein is not for publication or distribution into the United States of America and should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act)) or publications with a general circulation in the United States. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or to purchase any securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

The products are exchange traded products, which do not qualify as units of a collective investment scheme according to the relevant provisions of the Swiss Federal Act on Collective Investment Schemes (CISA), as amended, and are not licensed thereunder. Therefore, the products are neither governed by the CISA nor supervised or approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA (FINMA). Accordingly, Investors do not have the benefit of the specific investor protection provided under the CISA.

21Shares AG