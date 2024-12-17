(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Official Notice regarding the update of the Base Prospectus and change of parties involved in the structure
This announcement relates to the following securities issued by 21Shares AG (the " Issuer ") and which are admitted to trading on the LSE:
ETP: 21Shares bitcoin ETP
Valor: 45466400
ISIN: CH0454664001
ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP
Valor: 45466402
ISIN: CH0454664027
ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP
Valor: 119906767
ISIN: CH1199067674
ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Core ETP
Valor: 120976313
ISIN: CH1209763130
(the " ETPs ").
On 2 December 2024 the Issuer filed an official notice on the SIX Exchange (the " Notice ") that relates to various securities issued by the Issuer, including the ETPs.
A copy of the Notice is reproduced in its entirety in the Annex to this notice below, and the original filing of the Notice on the SIX Exchange can be found at: #/notice-details/324122 .
About 21Shares AG:
21Shares AG, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, is a Swiss corporation registered in the commercial register of Zurich under the number CHE-347.562.100. It was incorporated on 27 July 2018 and its purpose is the issuance of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) in Switzerland and worldwide.
Annex – Notice published on SIX Exchange on 2 December 2024
Official Notice
No.: 9632
Title: 21Shares AG (the Company) - Official Notice regarding the update of the Base Prospectus and change of parties involved in the structure
Relevant Exchange Traded Products:
ETP: 21Shares Algorand ETP
Valor: 114688231
ISIN: CH1146882316
ETP: 21Shares Avalanche ETP
Valor: 113520208
ISIN: CH1135202088
ETP: 21Shares Binance BNB ETP
Valor: 49645415
ISIN: CH0496454155
ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP
Valor: 47555220
ISIN: CH0475552201
ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP
Valor: 119906767
ISIN: CH1199067674
ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin ETP
Valor: 45466400
ISIN: CH0454664001
ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin Suisse Index ETP
Valor: 49648464
ISIN: CH0496484640
ETP: 21Shares Bitwise Select 10 ETP
Valor: 47598631
ISIN: CH0475986318
ETP: 21Shares Bytetree BOLD ETP
Valor: 114688230
ISIN: CH1146882308
ETP: 21Shares Cardano ETP
Valor: 110272875
ISIN: CH1102728750
ETP: 21Shares Cosmos ETP
Valor: 114593099
ISIN: CH1145930991
ETP: 21Shares Crypto Basket 10 ETP
Valor: 113520217
ISIN: CH1135202179
ETP: 21Shares Crypto Basket Equal Weight ETP
Valor: 113520216
ISIN: CH1135202161
ETP: 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP
Valor: 44568920
ISIN: CH0445689208
ETP: 21Shares Crypto Mid-Cap Index ETP
Valor: 113067567
ISIN: CH1130675676
ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Core ETP
Valor: 120976313
ISIN: CH1209763130
ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP
Valor: 45466402
ISIN: CH0454664027
ETP: 21Shares Polkadot ETP
Valor: 59333156
ISIN: CH0593331561
ETP: 21Shares Polygon ETP
Valor: 112953844
ISIN: CH1129538448
ETP: 21Shares Ripple XRP ETP
Valor: 45466404
ISIN: CH0454664043
ETP: 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP
Valor: 51406505
ISIN: CH0514065058
ETP: 21Shares Short Ethereum ETP
Valor: 121054888
ISIN: CH1210548884
ETP: 21Shares Solana Staking ETP
Valor: 111487377
ISIN: CH1114873776
ETP: 21Shares Stellar ETP
Valor: 110957553
ISIN: CH1109575535
ETP: 21Shares Tezos Staking ETP
Valor: 49150748
ISIN: CH0491507486
ETP: 21Shares Toncoin Staking ETP
Valor: 129776281
ISIN: CH1297762812
ETP: Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP
Valor: 50879345
ISIN: CH0508793459
(the“ Relevant Products ”)
Name, registered office and address of the Company:
21Shares AG is a stock corporation under the laws of Switzerland. It has its registered office and address at Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich.
The Company released an updated Base Prospectus on 28 November 2024, that has been approved by the Swedish Finansinspektionen on 28 November 2024 and deposited for Swiss purposes with BX Swiss AG in its capacity as Prospectus Review Office within the meaning of the Financial Services Act on 28 November 2024.
In the course of the update, the Company updated certain aspects, including but not limited to following key changes to the Relevant Products:
A) Change of parties involved in the structure
Anchorage Digital Bank N.A. (101 S. Reid Street, Suite 329, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57103) and BitGo Trust Company Inc. (6216 S Pinnacle Pl #101m Sioux Falls, SD 57108, United States) were added as additional custodians.
These modifications are effective after five exchange trading days from the giving of this Official Notice and all relevant parties are advised to review the amended Base Prospectus in its entirety to ensure understanding of the updated Terms and Conditions.
Further, the Company has appointed KPMG AG (Badenerstrasse 172, 8004 Zurich, Switzerland) as Auditor.
The Company would also like to highlight that since 20 February 2024, the Issuer will not enter into lending arrangements whereby it lends certain Underlyings or Underlying Components to third parties.
A complete and updated version, as well as earlier versions, are available on the Company's official website (
Date of publication:
2 December 2024
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG.
This document and the information contained herein is not for publication or distribution into the United States of America and should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act)) or publications with a general circulation in the United States. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or to purchase any securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America.
The products are exchange traded products, which do not qualify as units of a collective investment scheme according to the relevant provisions of the Swiss Federal Act on Collective Investment Schemes (CISA), as amended, and are not licensed thereunder. Therefore, the products are neither governed by the CISA nor supervised or approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA (FINMA). Accordingly, Investors do not have the benefit of the specific investor protection provided under the CISA.
21Shares AG
