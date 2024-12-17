DAT Freight & Analytics Acquires Trucker Tools, Expanding Offerings For Carriers, Brokers, And Shippers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trucker Tools joins DAT Freight & Analytics to further strengthen their combined mission to put confidence back in freight

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAT Freight & Analytics, a leader in freight, acquired Trucker Tools, a strategic move designed to combine Trucker Tools' innovative approach to load tracking and carrier sourcing with DAT's experience providing industry-leading freight solutions.

Brokers will continue to get best-in-class load visibility and capacity tools for every load they manage, but with nearly 50 additional years of expertise and greater resources for an enhanced suite of broker tools.

Carriers can expect the same great lifestyle features they've come to love - weigh scales, fuel optimizers, and more. With this partnership, we're adding one of the largest networks of loads, making it easier than ever for carriers to find great loads.

“At Trucker Tools, our unwavering mission has always been to simplify and enhance the lives of brokers and carriers,” Kary Jablonski, CEO of Trucker Tools, said.“Through our strategic partnership with DAT, we are amplifying this mission on a greater scale, delivering enhanced solutions and transformative insights to our customers. This collaboration unlocks opportunities for speed, efficiency, and innovation for the freight industry. We are thrilled to align with DAT to advance their vision of eliminating uncertainty in the freight industry.”

About Acquisition

Trucker Tools and ASG were represented by Raymond James as financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as legal advisor.

About Trucker Tools

Trucker Tools is a carrier-forward capacity sourcing and load-tracking solution. Our mobile app for carriers provides drivers with valuable resources on the road, access to a free-to-use load board, and multiple tracking options to meet their needs. With tremendous adoption, over 350k unique MCs have downloaded our app. By leveraging what we know about our carrier network, we have reimagined the carrier rep function with an innovative capacity sourcing suite powered by automation and provided leading brokerages with load tracking at over 90% visibility compliance. Today, Trucker Tools is the carrier-preferred freight platform.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates DAT One, North America's largest truckload freight marketplace, and DAT iQ, the industry's leading freight data analytics service. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on more than 235 million annual load posts and more than $1 trillion in freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, DAT continues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. Visit dat.com for more information.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alex Altvater

VP of Marketing

Trucker Tools

...