(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Oregon Oncology Specialists to replace multiple IT systems and streamline Patient Experience with the Willowglade Technologies Platform.

- Ryan Terzenbach, Director of Revenue Cycle and ServicesLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oregon Oncology Specialists , a practice of Oregon Specialty Group and the leading cancer organization located in Salem, Oregon, announced today that it will replace multiple existing IT systems with the Willowglade Technologies Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM platform.The implementation is designed to provide a seamless patient experience by moving various aspects of the patient journey-from front desk operations, virtual visit and other patient engagement activities-onto a single platform.The Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM will enable patients to view appointment itineraries, access test results, conduct virtual visits, complete Smart Electronic Forms and Patient Reported Outcomes (ePROs), and communicate with healthcare providers all in one place.“This partnership with Willowglade Technologies represents a significant step forward in enhancing the patient experience,” said Ryan Terzenbach, Director of Revenue Cycle and Clinic Services. "By consolidating multiple systems, we aim to improve patient engagement, operational efficiency, and overall satisfaction. Not only is the overall Willowglade Technologies platform a positive for our organization, but the individual modules within the platform surpass the functionality of our current technologies.""We are excited to partner with Oregon Oncology Specialists, a leader in community oncology” said John Papandrea, CEO of Willowglade Technologies. "We believe by empowering patients on a fully integrated patient experience platform and facilitating improved communication and collaboration between providers and patients, that it ultimately leads to improved health outcomes.”Oregon Oncology Specialists joins the growing list of practices across the country implementing the Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM platform in recognition of the importance of integrated technology supporting improved operational processes and patient experiences.About Willowglade TechnologiesWillowglade Technologies offers a comprehensive platform that consolidates various aspects of the patient journey into a single, user-friendly platform-including the Personal Health Navigator Patient Portal, Itinerary Reminders, Patient Messaging, Smart E-Forms, ePROs, Triage and Communication Center, Oral Oncolytic Adherence monitoring, Telehealth capabilities and more. By providing a seamless experience, the platform improves communication between patients and providers and empowers patients to take an active role in their healthcare, with a view to improving overall patient outcomes. Willowglade's commitment to innovation and a strong focus on being“customer-centric” positions them as a leader in their field.For more information, contact ... orAbout Oregon Oncology SpecialistsOregon Oncology Specialists is part of Oregon Specialty Group, a physician-owned multispecialty practice that has served the Willamette Valley for over 40 years. With 35 providers across five locations, the group provides expert care in oncology, hematology, rheumatology, and infectious diseases, and offers specialty infusion services.For more information, visit:

Mike Lachapelle

Willowglade Technologies

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.