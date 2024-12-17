Zelensky: Ukraine Has 1,500 Mobile Fire Teams, But More Are Needed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces currently operate 1,500 mobile air defense fire teams, but this number remains insufficient to address the challenges posed by Russian drone attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a meeting of the of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We have 1,500 mobile fire groups. As you can see, this is not enough. The issue is not just their quantity, but also their deployment and effectiveness," Zelensky said, responding to a request from Kherson Regional Governor Roman Mrochko who appealed for stronger protections against Russian drone attacks in the region.

Zelensky said that he would coordinate with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi and military commanders in the Kherson sector to address the problem.

On December 16, in Beryslav, Kherson region, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on a store, killing a 53-year-old woman.

That same day, an 81-year-old man in Antonivka, near Kherson, was also targeted by a drone.

First photo: Office of the President of Ukraine