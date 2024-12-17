(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Planogram software for CPG manufacturers

Lindt, the World-Famous Chocolate Producer, Empowers Retail Display Strategies with LEAFIO AI Planogram Solution

- Darlan Moraes Jr., Regional Sales Director of LEAFIO AI in BrazilLEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lindt, the world-famous chocolate producer, has chosen LEAFIO AI Planogram software to optimize operations in its nearly 80 stores across Brazil.This strategic partnership leverages LEAFIO AI ́S AI-powered shelf management solutions to elevate customer experience and drive sales growth through intelligent planograms.This collaboration aims to optimize operations in Lindt's nearly 80 stores in Brazil, elevating the customer experience and driving sales growth through intelligent planograms.Using LEAFIO AI ́S artificial intelligence, Lindt will be able to create planograms that ensure the best product exposure and maximize space efficiency in each store.With LEAFIO AI ́s solution, Lindt will have access to accurate insights into the performance of each product, allowing for strategic shelf organization and boosting product visibility, which, in turn, increases sales and customer satisfaction."Lindt is synonymous with excellence in chocolates, and we are excited to partner with them to optimize their operations in Brazil," said Darlan Moraes Jr., Regional Sales Director of LEAFIO AI in Brazil. "We are very happy to provide Lindt with the AI technology that will allow the creation of planograms that will elevate the shopping experience in their stores in Brazil."The implementation of LEAFIO AI ́S solution in Lindt stores in Brazil is already underway, and initial results are promising. In addition, a possible expansion of this partnership to Lindt's units in Chile is already under analysis, after analyzing the results of planogram management in Brazil.The LEAFIO AI Solution and its Benefits for LindtLEAFIO AI ́S solution promises to boost the efficiency of the Lindt team by automating repetitive tasks, freeing up time for employees to focus on strategic activities such as customer service and merchandising.This optimization of time and focus results in greater productivity and, consequently, in better results for the company.The solution also ensures the constant availability of products on the shelves, increasing customer satisfaction and providing an impeccable shopping experience. Satisfied consumers tend to become loyal customers, which directly impacts Lindt's growth.Another important point is that LEAFIO AI provides detailed dashboards and reports, which allow Lindt to monitor inventory performance and make strategic data-driven decisions.This in-depth inventory analysis makes it possible to identify trends, optimize product management and predict future demands, contributing to the company's increased profitability.About LEAFIO AIThe LEAFIO AI Retail Platform offers retailers powerful, flexible, and responsive automation solutions. Serving over 200 retailers and CPG manufacturers across 30 countries,LEAFIO's AI Shelf Efficiency software helps automate end-to-end merchandising processes: store and shelf space planning, planogram creation and auto generation, in-store planogram task management, deep analytics for each step of the process, and AI planogram recognition to ensure perfect planogram compliance and customer experience.Assortment Planning Software - Tool for improving assortment performance through data-driven planning and creating different assortment strategies to find the optimal product mix to meet diverse customer needs and optimize assortment.LEAFIO's AI-powered software supports various retail processes, including supply chain management, inventory optimization, merchandising, assortment performance, and promotion forecasting.

