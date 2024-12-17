Arab League Calls On French Gov't To Recognize Independent Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The Arab League stressed on Tuesday the great importance attached by the Arab side to the French government's recognition of the independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967.

The Arab League said in a statement that this came during a meeting between its Secretary General Ahmad Aboul-Gheit and a delegation from the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the French Senate headed by Francois Panot.

Aboul-Gheit pointed out during the meeting that this recognition is in line with France's leading role in Europe and would represent an important step towards strengthening the two-state solution and implementing it on the ground.

The Secretary General pointed to the extended political, economic and popular relationship that links the Arab region and France in many fields and the important of cooperation and coordination regarding regional and international issues of common interest.

The French delegation reviewed the latest positions towards several international and regional issues, appreciating France's ties with Arab countries.

They stressed the importance of achieving stability in the region by enhancing these relations at all levels and their keenness to expand the scope of political and economic cooperation.

The French delegation expressed its interest in learning about the visions of the Secretary-General of the Arab League regarding the recent developments in the situation in Syria, Lebanon and the Palestinian issue, especially the war on Gaza Strip. (end)

mfm









MENAFN17122024000071011013ID1109002410