Atma Global CEO Sanjyot P. Dunung To Speak On CES 2025 Panel About The Global Interpretation Of Diversity & Inclusion

- Sanjyot P. Dunung, CEO, Atma GlobalNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atma Global (Atma) CEO Sanjyot P. Dunung will participate in a panel discussion titled:“Diversity Through a Global Lens: Navigating Inclusion Worldwide” at CES® 2025. The panel will be held on January 7 from 3:00 PM PT - 3:40 PM PT on the Startup Stage in the Venetian Expo, Level 1, Hall G.As a panelist, Dunung will address how organizations can use innovative cultural and social science frameworks to communicate, interact, and develop trust more effectively with global stakeholders including colleagues, customers, and partners."It is evident that having diverse voices is crucial for achieving global success. However, how we define these varied voices is less straightforward," said Dunung. "It's important to recognize that DEIA, as it is commonly understood, is primarily an American concept that has been 'exported' to other countries. Its meanings can differ significantly across cultures, so it is essential for organizations, their leaders, and their workforce to understand how local culture influences the American perspective on diversity and inclusion, as well as attitudes, perspectives, interactions, and communications."Dunung's panel will be moderated by Alethia Jackson, founder of PowerPlay Series and also feature Evaristus Mainsah, vice president, People eXperiences and Tech (PXT) Ads for Amazon and Michelle Manglal-Lan, senior manager, DEI & Culture for Samsung Electronics, Americas.# # #About Atma Global:Recognized on Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies list, Atma Global develops global learning content and advisory solutions for the corporate, education, government, and travel markets. The firm integrates an understanding of business and social-sciences methodologies to derive perspectives on the global forces shaping business, government, and society. Atma's award-winning 'Netflix-style' digital service, Atma Insights, is used by the Global Fortune 500, higher education, and government industries to access proprietary, engaging, and essential learning videos on culture, country, business, and global topics. Organizations also utilize the firm's customized Atma Learning solutions (eLearning and instructor-led training) as well as Atma Advisory services to better assess culture's impact on the overall effectiveness of their global operational initiatives. More than three million professionals have used Atma's global learning solutions. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .About CES®:CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES and follow CES on social.About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA. Follow us @CTAtech.

