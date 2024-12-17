Future Of Frozen Food 2025 Report Reveals New Frozen Food Trends And Generational Insights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Comprehensive Data-Driven Report Identifies Top Five Areas Shaping the $91.3 Billion U.S. Frozen Food Market

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise in GLP-1 use, appetites for spice and heat, and indulgent in-home dining experiences, are just some of the trends driving growth identified in Conagra Brands' second annual Future of Frozen Food 2025 report. This data-driven report reveals how consumer behaviors, generational preferences, and innovations are reshaping the $91.3 billion U.S. frozen food market.1



Conagra's Demand Science team leveraged insights from Circana, social media trends from Tastewise, and search trends from Similarweb to develop this year's report. The report highlights five transformative trends driving the future of the frozen food department, along with additional information reflecting how and what frozen foods are being consumed.

"An increasingly diverse array of frozen foods are available, reflective of the overall shifts in what U.S. consumers are eating," said Bob Nolan, senior vice president of demand science at Conagra Brands. "New insights point to evolving generational habits and preferences. As Millennials and Gen Z enter family formation years convenience and affordability become the priority, driving a 54% increase in spending on frozen foods during this period."2



2025 Emerging Trends:

While Conagra Brands is a leader in the U.S. frozen food marketplace, the data and trends identified reflect the broader U.S. frozen food industry:

1. Modern Health : Health-conscious consumers are seeking frozen products that cater to gut health, portion control, and other dietary needs. Frozen foods with probiotics and nutrient-dense, gut-friendly ingredients have grown 33% during the past three years.3 New products accommodating the 15 million+ Americans currently using GLP-1 medication with convenient options are also transforming the category. For those with a sweet tooth, better-for-you frozen desserts are also on the rise.4

2. Elevated In-Home Experiences : While more people are choosing to stretch their budgets by dining at home, consumers are looking for premium, restaurant-quality options. With an additional 25.6 billion in-home eating occasions since pre-pandemic5, buyers are recreating restaurant dishes at home. Frozen food is meeting this demand by offering premium, chef-inspired, and celebrity-backed products which save on preparation time while providing value, fun and unique experiences.

3. Global Cuisine : Increasingly diverse flavors continue to grow in the frozen aisle. Indian-inspired meals such as tikka masala and Japanese flavors like teriyaki are booming6, while global street food hit over $543 million in sales.7 Younger generations are embracing these adventurous tastes and are 24% more likely to purchase globally inspired products.8

4. Bites & Minis : Small but mighty, bites and mini portions continue to soar in popularity, appealing to families and younger consumers. With sales increasing to $2.4 billion9 and a 31% increase in consumption year-over-year,10 these products are not only convenient but offer a diverse array of options for any occasion. They're no longer thought of as just appetizers – 84% are now being enjoyed as meals.11



5. Spice & Heat : Spicy frozen foods are heating up, with U.S. sales surpassing $2.0 billion.12 Younger generations have a strong preference for spicy foods. In fact, Gen Z is 48% more likely to buy spicy frozen meals.13 Popular emerging spice profiles, such as gochujang also reflect the influence of global cuisines on this trend.

The full report can be viewed here: Conagra Brands' Future of Frozen Food 2025 Report

About the Future of Frozen Food 2025 Report:

Conagra Brands proudly shares the second edition of the Future of Frozen Food Report. This report is not based on traditional consumer surveys, and instead leverages

Conagra's cutting edge demand science and insights expertise. In addition, we partnered with Circana, LLC to provide robust sales data and in-home consumption behaviors from its National Eating Trends® report. The latest social media trends are also layered in throughout from Tastewise, as are Google Search trends from Similarweb. This report provides a comprehensive, data-driven look at the future of the $91.3 billion U.S. frozen food industry,1 as defined by

Circana, LLC. The Future of Frozen Food 2025 report can be reviewed in its entirety on the Conagra Brands website.

