Meet The Top 1% In Web3 At The Global Blockchain Show In Dubai

Web3 and AI consulting giant VAP Group is proud to announce the return of the Global Blockchain Show for its second edition, taking place on December 12 and 13, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Centre, Dubai. The two-day show aims to provide a unique for professionals, thought leaders, and blockchain enthusiasts to connect, collaborate, and explore opportunities within the rapidly evolving world of decentralized technology.

With over 3,000 Web3 founders, 100+ speakers, 200+ startups and companies, 200+ media representatives and 100+ investors, the Global Blockchain Show is designed to be a 16-hour mixer that will allow attendees to explore the blockchain landscape while connecting with the industry's leading figures.

As blockchain technology continues to expand its impact across industries, the Global Blockchain Show will feature the most prominent voices and innovators from the Web3 ecosystem. Themes such as digital currency, blockchain regulations, trading in Web3, Web3 security, integration of blockchain and AI will be discussed by the top 1% of the Web3 community.

Some of the prominent speakers at the Global Blockchain Show include:



H.E. Justin Sun – Founder of TRON, Global Advisory Board Member, and Prime Minister of Liberland

Murad Mahmudov – Investor & Thought Leader

Yat Siu – Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni – CEO, Dubai Blockchain Center / Dubai Economy & Tourism

Rachel Conlan – CMO, Binance

Christopher Jensen – Director of Digital Asset Research, Franklin Templeton

Janet Adams – COO, SingularityNET

Eowyn Chen – CEO, Trust Wallet

Jason Allegrante – Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Fireblocks Abdulla Al Dhaheri – CEO, Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center

Additionally, the Global Blockchain Show is co-located with the Global AI Show and the Global Games Show , providing an opportunity for attendees to get a glimpse into an AI-driven future, discover the convergence of AI, Web3 and Blockchain, as well as be a part of an ultimate gaming experience.

About VAP Group:

VAP Group, established in 2013, is a Blockchain and AI consulting giant as well as a leading force in Web3 and AI solutions, offering services in PR, advertising, recruitment, content development events and media management. Flagship events organized by VAP Group include the world-renowned Global Blockchain Show, Global Games Show and Global AI Show. VAP Group drives innovation through strategic PR and influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, and global events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI and Gaming.

