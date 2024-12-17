Enjoy Dhakaia Food Festival 2024 At Golden Tulip The Grandmark-Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The premier boutique hotel Golden Tulip The Grandmark-Dhaka is currently holding an exciting festival titled Dhakaia Food Festival 2024.

The extravaganza celebrates the rich and diverse flavours of the old town's heritage. It will run till December 28, 2024.

The festival was inaugurated on December 12 by Khaled ur Rahaman, Managing Director of Golden Tulip The Grandmark-Dhaka.

Food enthusiasts are invited to embark on a culinary journey through the heart of Dhaka at Dhakaia Food Festival.

Indulge in a feast of authentic flavours, from the tender Leg of Mutton Masallam to the aromatic Dhaka Mutton Biryani.

Savour the rich Shahi Chicken Curry and the tender Beef Boti Kebabs.

Pair the meal with a refreshing Borhani.

The festival is being held at the hotel's signature food and beverage outlet the Golden Dine Restaurant.

From the delicious old town biryani to the spicy fish dopeyaja, every dish of this traditional royal cuisine is meant to delight the taste buds.

Savour the aromatic morog polau, the flavorful beef korma and the creamy chingri malai curry.

Also, try out the signature crispy hilsa fish fry.







Live cooking stations to enthrall guests with fresh and delicious delicacies during Dhakaiya Food Festival at Golden Dine restaurant of Golden Tulip-Photo: Monitor

On the other hand, vegetarians can enjoy the delicious sojne data dal and mughlai kofta curry-both healthy and flavourful. Pair these dishes with soft roomali roti or sweet sheermal.

For the cherry on top, indulge in a delectable array of traditional desserts.

From the rich and layered Bakarkhani to the creamy Shahi Tukra, the fragrant Zarda Polao and the refreshing Falooda, there is everything for everyone.

Classic treats lie Gurer Payesh, Rosh Golla, Misti Doi, Roshmalai, and Dhakai Shahi Firni are also available.

Do not forget to explore their variety of traditional Pithas and Cakes.

Pair the desserts with a cup of traditional Masala Chai, a glass of cold Lassi or a refreshing glass of Ruh Afza.

Their varieties of chutneys and achars, such as tamarind chutney, raw mango pickle and spicy onion chutney, further enriches the meals.

To elevate the dining experience further, live instrumental music serenades guests every night from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm at the hotel's multi-cuisine restaurant.

Enjoy the culinary extravaganza at BDT 4,899 net per person. Exclusive Buy One Get Two offers are available for selected bank cards.

Guests can also treat their little ones to a complimentary meal (maximum two children under five years old).

Visitors can also win attractive prizes by participating in the exciting raffle draw, including Dhaka–Bangkok, Dhaka–Cox's Bazar and Dhaka–Sylhet couple return air tickets, courtesy of US-Bangla Airlines.

The festival's fashion partner-Bluecheez-is also offering complimentary gift vouchers to lucky guests.

