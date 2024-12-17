Thai Airasia X To Launch 4 Weekly Bangkok Flights From Jan 15

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi: Thai AirAsia X, a low-cost carrier, is strengthening its presence in the Indian by increasing the frequency of its Bangkok-Delhi flights. Beginning January 15, 2025, the airline will operate four weekly flights to meet rising demand.

Driving this strategic expansion is the enhanced bilateral Air Service Agreement between India and Thailand, which has significantly increased the number of seats available to airlines. This agreement allows up to 14,000 seats weekly, creating ample opportunities for growth in passenger traffic.

CEO Tassapon Bijleveld of Thai Air Asia highlights additional factors spurring demand, such as visa-free entry for Indian citizens to Thailand and waived Thai tourist visa fees.



Thai AirAsia X targets to capture substantial onward travel market from India through seamless connectivity across its network.

