Serbia declares discussions with US, Russia on sanctions against oil leading company

(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced plans to engage in discussions with the United States and Russia this week to address proposed US sanctions against Serbia’s largest oil and company, Naftne Industrije Srbije (NIS). The company is primarily owned by the Russian giant Gazprom, and Washington is considering imposing sanctions on it due to its Russian links. Vucic confirmed that the sanctions could be enacted as soon as January 1, 2025.



In a recent interview with Serbian broadcaster Informer TV, Vucic revealed that Belgrade had received confirmation of the impending sanctions from the US. Following the news, Serbian authorities, including the national security service, discussed how to respond to the sanctions and ensure the safety of citizens. Vucic emphasized that the upcoming talks with the US, Russia, and other relevant parties would focus on securing Serbia’s energy supply.



Vucic stressed that Serbia’s main priority is to prevent any negative impact on the daily lives of its citizens, especially concerning energy availability during winter. Although there has been no official confirmation from Washington, Vucic warned that sanctions could create significant challenges for Serbia, potentially leaving the country without oil. He suggested that these measures could be part of broader geopolitical pressures targeting Russia, which has faced widespread sanctions due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Despite pressure from the West, Serbia has maintained strong economic ties with Russia and refused to impose sanctions on Moscow.

